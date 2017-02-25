 
 

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Posted: Feb 25 2017, 1:08am CST

 

Credit: MotorAuthority
  • Ferrari SF70H 2017 F1 car unveiled
 

The car is seen bearing an Alfa Romeo Logo as well

All the companies that are interested in taking part in Formula One World Championship 2017 are launching their cars for the event. This is the reason that Ferrari has finally launched its racing car for the event as well. The new SF70H will be competing in the championship that has gotten a number of features that make it a competent unit to win the race as well.

The name SF70H is denoting the 70th anniversary of both Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari motorsport department. Other than this another very interesting thing was seen associated with the car as well. It has been given a logo of Alfa Romeo and Quadrifoglio logo as well.

The car has been given the same front and nose as that of last year SF16-H. However other than the nose most of the things are given new perspective and new shape too.

The huge number of changes have happened due to the regulation changes that have happened in the year 2017 at the championship. The new regulations have been introduced in order to make the cars faster than ever. The higher speed is arranged by increasing the down force grip in cars.

The new regulations have actually changed the whole look of car on a given level. The company has given it a long nose, a wider rear wing and swept front wing, according to MotorAuthority.

Thus it has made the car look more beautiful than ever as well. Along with that its aerodynamics have improved due to the new shape which will help the driver a lot on handling and acceleration.

The engine will be a 1.6 liter V-6 one working with two motor generators. One of the generators will be mounted on driveline while the other one will be fitted with turbocharger. Its first race is scheduled for March 26th.

