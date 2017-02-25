 
 

Dodge Demon Spotted In Unusual Camouflage

Posted: Feb 25 2017, 8:21am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: KGP Photography via AutoBlog
  • Dodge Demon Spotted wearing some different kind of camo!
 

The camo shows hints of Liberty Walk kit underneath for sure

The famous Dodge Demon has been teased a number of times in the past few months. A number of few things that are added in the car are always seen in the teasers as well. The spy shots of a dodge demon were just captured in Detroit area that again are showing something extra ordinary in the car.

The car being spied on is less managed and less polished than the ones that were teased earlier. The Air Grabber hood in the art is pretty much not painted. However we can see a number of awesome hood pins in the pictures. The picture also reveals the wide body modification of the Demon has been made too.

The car is wearing high quality Pirelli PZero All-Season plus tries on non-Demon wheels. It looks like the rag racing is shunned for this car when it comes to winter racing or winter testing. It might not be the best option for the car to go drag racing in harsh weather conditions too.

The car has been fitted with two-piece Bremboo brakes. However it cannot be guessed if they are any different from the Hellcat’s which a standard in every Demon.

The decals that are shown on the sides of the car are prominent features for making the car based on LB Performance. It is also represented by the Liberty Walk logo, according to AutoBlog.

These decals are a new thing in this Dodge Demon for sure. The Liberty Walk which is famous for bolt on body kits will surely make a mark on Demon if these spy shots are suggesting anything. This will also make the Demon look more powerful and more stylish than ever.

