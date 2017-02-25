Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

Ford is preparing pretty hard for the GT championship. The company has just come with a great range of Ford GT Competition Series which was shown in Daytona for the fit time after they won the Rolex 24.

The company has come up with innovative weight shedding techniques. These will help the GT inspired series to become friendlier for running in track.

They have come up with the brilliant option of race inspired Perspex which is an acrylic engine hatch cover. Along with that they have introduced the bullhead Gorilla Glass as well.

The limited edition GT ford model that is offered by company. It has been given light weight carbon fiber racing stripes that will make its body lighter than ever.

Along with that A pillars, along with side mirrors have been modified to shed some weight too. The engine of the car has gotten a unique kind of hatch that will have the ability to offer integrated venting.

The interior of the GT has been carefully designed as well so that no extra weight is added to the body. It has been made with Alacantra suede with red colored accents and is exposed to carbon trim which will eventually reduce weight as well.

The engine of the car is innovative and has the ability to pull over the power of 647bhp. According to the executive vice president of Ford Raj Nair, the Competition Series have been built on a level of professional high modules.

“The Ford GT has racing in its blood,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer. “The Competition Series was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and unique livery to match.”

The engineers have made sure that by building this series they keep the track standards in mind thus making it a racing friendly series too. The car will be displayed outside Daytona 500 this week.