 
 

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

Posted: Feb 25 2017, 8:36am CST | by , Updated: Feb 25 2017, 8:39am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
  • Limited-Edition Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight for Hardcore Race Lovers

Gallery

9 images
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
 

Ford GT competition series sheds weight in order to become speedier. The innovative technique will make the car a hardcore track choice

Ford is preparing pretty hard for the GT championship. The company has just come with a great range of Ford GT Competition Series which was shown in Daytona for the fit time after they won the Rolex 24.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The company has come up with innovative weight shedding techniques. These will help the GT inspired series to become friendlier for running in track.

They have come up with the brilliant option of race inspired Perspex which is an acrylic engine hatch cover. Along with that they have introduced the bullhead Gorilla Glass as well.

The limited edition GT ford model that is offered by company. It has been given light weight carbon fiber racing stripes that will make its body lighter than ever.

Along with that A pillars, along with side mirrors have been modified to shed some weight too. The engine of the car has gotten a unique kind of hatch that will have the ability to offer integrated venting.

The interior of the GT has been carefully designed as well so that no extra weight is added to the body. It has been made with Alacantra suede with red colored accents and is exposed to carbon trim which will eventually reduce weight as well.

The engine of the car is innovative and has the ability to pull over the power of 647bhp. According to the executive vice president of Ford Raj Nair, the Competition Series have been built on a level of professional high modules.

“The Ford GT has racing in its blood,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer. “The Competition Series was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and unique livery to match.”

The engineers have made sure that by building this series they keep the track standards in mind thus making it a racing friendly series too. The car will be displayed outside Daytona 500 this week.

Gallery

9 images
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight
Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

56 minutes ago

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

1 hour ago

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

8 hours ago

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

9 hours ago

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

3 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

10 hours ago

Colorado River is Shrinking Due to Climate Change

Colorado River is Shrinking Due to Climate Change

10 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cars Include AMG GT 4 Sedan and New E-Class Cabriolet

Geneva Motor Show 2017 - Mercedes Cars Include AMG GT 4 Sedan and New E-Class Cabriolet

18 hours ago, 2:47pm CST

Watch McLaren 720S Supercar Drift Around a Track Before Geneva Debut

Watch McLaren 720S Supercar Drift Around a Track Before Geneva Debut

19 hours ago, 2:06pm CST

Watch The Fate of the Fast and Furious 8 in International Trailer

Watch The Fate of the Fast and Furious 8 in International Trailer

19 hours ago, 1:55pm CST

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

19 hours ago, 1:42pm CST

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

20 hours ago, 1:36pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump over $150 on Amazon

20 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

E-Cigarettes Increases Risk of a Stroke

E-Cigarettes Increase Risk of a Stroke

20 hours ago, 1:04pm CST

Batman Solo Movie Director is Matt Reeves

Batman Solo Movie Director is Matt Reeves

20 hours ago, 12:55pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

56 minutes ago

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

1 hour ago

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

8 hours ago

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

9 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

56 minutes ago

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

1 hour ago

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

3 hours ago

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

8 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook