Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has just revealed its new hybrid Panamera. It will be 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid that is coming to the markets this year. The car will be offered in two versions of engines which are V6 and V8.

The power output will be 671bhp and will be a hybrid engine. The feature of Turbo S will be offered in the car as which will be economical than the others. It will have a V8 engine with 543bhp Turbo engine.

According to the official reports the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will have the ability to travel almost 31 miles and will be able to deliver 97mpg on the unrealistic NEDC test cycle.

The emission is found to be 66g/km of CO2. According to Panamera boss Gernot Dollner, the car has the ability to move 24-27 miles alone on the amperes.

This will be made possible from the Turbo S’s 543bhp 4.0 liter twin turbo engine which is a V8 engine in reality. It has the ability to produce an amount of 134bhp through the motor that has the torque of 627lb ft. with an rpm as low as 1400rpm, according to AutoCar.

It will be an eight speed PDK transmission that will be driven on all four wheels. This will be a four seater plug in hybrid car which will have the ability to go from 0-62mph in mere 3.4 seconds.

It will be able to achieve 193mph of top speed in 8.3 seconds. Tesla’s pure electric car which is the Model S is though speedier. It has the ability to top 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds.

The battery pack of 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will need 6 hours to fully charge from domestic 10apm socket and 2.4 hours from a 30amp socket.