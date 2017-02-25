Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

Brian White, a skilled analyst from Drexel Hamilton won a featured page in the Business Insider after his shocking report on Apple vs Samsung. We all know how Apple has thrived in recent years while Samsung faced the horror of blowing-up mobile phones in 2016.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

Brian says that Apple may have an impressive upper hand against Samsung, one that Apple never had before. Apple will be setting the stage for the 10th anniversary of iPhone and without a shadow of doubt, expectations and excitement is through the roof for the upcoming iPhones this year.

Samsung on the other hand has delayed the release of Samsung Galaxy S8, its new flagship, and has allotted a record marketing budget to make up for their loss. During this half of the year, MWC 2017 is the event when companies would love to announce their flagships as the whole world watches.

Unfortunately, Samsung will only be releasing their latest tablet at MWC 2017 and we might only get a teaser video of the Galaxy S8 duo. This planning by Samsung is anticipated to be an attempt of redemption after the Note 7 debacle and for the news of Lee Jae young’s arrest to dissipate from people’s memories.

Apple now stands at the top of the Fortune’s list of top 50 most admired companies, while Samsung toppled of the list. Needless to say, after selling over 78 million iPhones just in the also quarter, the long-awaited arrival of the 10th anniversary celebration model (iPhone 8), and Samsung being completely lost in the battle, Apple is at its best position ever.