Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

The upcoming Galaxy by Samsung has been on radars of news-feeders all around the world. By now we have seen countless rumors, leaks, and reports from known reliable sources. Get ready for the next speed-breaker on the road. Evan Blass recently leaked the official Galaxy S8 sign up page.

The title of the page is “Unbox your phone” and the subtitle says, “Sign up below to be among the first to know about the Next Galaxy.” What’s more interesting is the hint of the Galaxy S8 design behind the words. The design is persistent to those that were seen in other leaks, like the Secure Folder application for Galaxy S7.

The bezels are the only components of design that are shown, but they reveal an awful lot about the dimensions of the upcoming smartphone. We know that Samsung S8 will have round corners of the frame, and the same roundness will be followed by the display panel. As expected, there were no side-bezels in the design present on the signup page.

But it’s not a creative designing of the page, the bezels are not visible in the design of the front due to the presence of curved display screen. Reports hint that Galaxy S8 will not be announced at the MWC 2017, instead, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the model that Samsung will be showcasing.

The official release date of Galaxy S8 seems to be 29th of March, but even that news is uncertain. Though many reports do suggest that a teaser will be released at MWC 2017 along with an official announce date for Galaxy S8 duo.