Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

Nokia seems to have decided to bring the old legend back from the dead. We heard last month that 3310 will be revived by Nokia with a new design and firmware but it will follow the same legacy.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The model is set to be released at MWC 2017 but no other details on the design were revealed, till now. Evan Blass has once again broken the deadlock and brought us some details about the back-from-the-dead phone.

According to the information revealed by Evan, Nokia 3310 will be featuring the swappable faceplates, another legendary feature that used to be implemented in Nokia’s cellphones. Swappable faceplate means a lot of colors will be released for the mobile phone.

Few more Nokia 3310 deets:

-runs Series 30+ w color scrn

-multiple colors, faceplates poss. swappable

- think: mashup of old 3310 & new 150.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 24, 2017

Evan also said that the design will be following some of the patterns seen in Nokia 150. According to him, it’s going to be a mashup of the both. Of course, it would be silly to think Nokia will trump the market by allegedly re-imagining a very popular but old model.

Still, the world is definitely eager to witness the return of a cellphone of which most of them have only heard stories about.