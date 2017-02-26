 
 

Mysterious Hairy Creature Washes Up On Philippines Beach

Posted: Feb 26 2017, 10:02am CST | by , Updated: Feb 26 2017, 10:17am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Mysterious Hairy Creature Washes up on Philippines Beach
Courtesy of BBC News
 

Researchers suggest it could be badly decomposed remains of an animal like a whale or dugong

A mysterious hairy sea creature has washed up on the shore of Philippines, sparking a debate about what it could be. Some speculate it might be an entirely new species of animal but not many are convinced. 

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Experts suggest that it could be badly decomposed remains of a dead animal like a whale or a sea cow that would have been brought to the shoreline by recent earthquake.

The creature is measured about 19 feet long and washed up Wednesday on a beach in Cagdianao - part of the Philippines’ Dinagat Islands.

“They have numerous whale species in the Philippines such as the blue whale, fin whales and humpback whales as well as smaller whales such as minke whales. But they also have manatees out there, so it could be a manatee.” Lucy Babey, head of science and conservation for ORCA told BBC News.

“Unfortunately with this animal it is far too decomposed to be able to get a confident identification on what animal it was."

Babey further explains that muscle fibers begin to lose their original shape after an animal dies and appear like strands of hair in the very late stages of decay as is the case with this animal.

Whales and dolphin carcasses that washes up on shores are mostly fresh and are of recently died animals. Because the latest carcass belongs to an animal that died quite a while ago, it could have washed up due to turbulence in ocean water - probably the recent earthquake that struck Philippines earlier this month.

“That could have caused pressure on the seabed, which could have got the animal up nearer to the surface and onto the shoreline," said Lucy.

"It could have shifted the carcass; it could have caused differences in the tides and the strengths of the waves which would have washed it up on the shore.”

The unidentified creatures that wash up on the shoreline of an ocean are called globster and these puzzling appearances are often reported worldwide, causing bizarre speculations about their origin.

The latest massive globster has also drawn the attention of locals and visitors. Hundreds have flocked to the beach to catch the glimpse of the hairy monster and to take selfies with it.

 

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

5 hours ago

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

20 hours ago, 3:08pm CST

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

23 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

1 day ago, 5:47am CST

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

50 minutes ago

Huawei has announced it’s 360-degree VT camera

Huawei has announced it’s 360-degree VR camera

1 day ago, 10:22am CST

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

Nokia 3310 (2017) will run S30+ and will have Nokia 150 design patterns

1 day ago, 10:15am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 sign up page leaked

1 day ago, 10:08am CST

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

Apple may have Samsung backed against the wall

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Unveils 2017 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

1 day ago, 8:42am CST

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

Ford GT Competition Series Sheds More Weight

1 day ago, 8:36am CST

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

Dodge Demon Spotted in Unusual Camouflage

1 day ago, 8:21am CST

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

Ferrari SF70H 2017 Formula One Car Unveiled

1 day ago, 1:08am CST

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

1 day ago, 12:23am CST

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

1 day ago, 11:12pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

5 hours ago

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

20 hours ago, 3:08pm CST

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

23 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

NASA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Supernova 1987a

1 day ago, 5:47am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

50 minutes ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

5 hours ago

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

20 hours ago, 3:08pm CST

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

23 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook