Mysterious Hairy Creature Washes up on Philippines Beach

A mysterious hairy sea creature has washed up on the shore of Philippines, sparking a debate about what it could be. Some speculate it might be an entirely new species of animal but not many are convinced.

Experts suggest that it could be badly decomposed remains of a dead animal like a whale or a sea cow that would have been brought to the shoreline by recent earthquake.

The creature is measured about 19 feet long and washed up Wednesday on a beach in Cagdianao - part of the Philippines’ Dinagat Islands.

“They have numerous whale species in the Philippines such as the blue whale, fin whales and humpback whales as well as smaller whales such as minke whales. But they also have manatees out there, so it could be a manatee.” Lucy Babey, head of science and conservation for ORCA told BBC News.

“Unfortunately with this animal it is far too decomposed to be able to get a confident identification on what animal it was."

Babey further explains that muscle fibers begin to lose their original shape after an animal dies and appear like strands of hair in the very late stages of decay as is the case with this animal.

Whales and dolphin carcasses that washes up on shores are mostly fresh and are of recently died animals. Because the latest carcass belongs to an animal that died quite a while ago, it could have washed up due to turbulence in ocean water - probably the recent earthquake that struck Philippines earlier this month.

“That could have caused pressure on the seabed, which could have got the animal up nearer to the surface and onto the shoreline," said Lucy.

"It could have shifted the carcass; it could have caused differences in the tides and the strengths of the waves which would have washed it up on the shore.”

The unidentified creatures that wash up on the shoreline of an ocean are called globster and these puzzling appearances are often reported worldwide, causing bizarre speculations about their origin.

The latest massive globster has also drawn the attention of locals and visitors. Hundreds have flocked to the beach to catch the glimpse of the hairy monster and to take selfies with it.