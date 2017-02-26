LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

The first day of MWC brought us the its first and most illustrious piece of technology to be announced in the 4-day event. LG G6 with its “Full Vision” display feature was officially announced today by LG. The smartphone has been designed to be water resistant, dust resistant, and to some extent, fairly impervious to impacts too.

With a dual-camera setting at the back and top-notch semiconductors inside, LG G6 has already stolen the spotlight of the event. Though LG’s G-series may not be the flagship anymore, rumors suggest that the LG’s V series will now lead the way from here. As we already know, G6’s USP is its 5.7” display screen with a very viewer-friendly aspect ratio of 18:9, a feature known as “Full Vision” which will offer an amazing experience for its users. Best point about G6’s display is that the mobile will now cram a larger display in a single-hand-usable frame size.

LG’s attempts to make G6 impervious to small-middle level impacts has produced the round edges. Yes, the round edges of the display not only present a stylish design but also provide protection to the display panel from getting damaged. The back of g6 is a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet while the front packs a Gorilla Glass 3. The strong aluminium frame of the device has been further fortified by carefully placing plastic inserts which will provide protection from shattering.

The IP68 certification of the smartphone is plausible, but definitely not the most highlighted debuting feature. The dual camera concept that LG first practiced in LG V10, and later packed into the LG G5 now enjoys the highlight of LG G6. LG G6 holds two 13MP cameras at its back, one with 125-degree FOV while the other with a 71-degree FOV, OIS and autofocus. The 5MP front camera of LG cover 100-degree FOV. Going inside to the schematics of the board that powers the device, there is a SnapDragon 821 CPU chipset, 4GB of RAM.

A classification based on region of the device will determine whether you get 32GB internal storage or 64 GB, though MicroSD slot will be available in both the classes. LG G6 is operated by Android 7.0 (Nougat), and also has the Google Assistant pre-installed. LG has also developed their own theme/skin named Full-Screen UX, which is designed to provide the best experience of LG G6’s 18:9 aspect ratio.

The list doesn’t stop here! LG G6 sold in South Korea will feature Quad-DAC. G6 rolled-out in the markets of USA will have wireless charging feature present. Speaking of charging, sets all around the world are sporting the QuickCharge 3.0 feature. The charging tweak will boost the battery format to 50% charging in just 32 minutes. While the battery will take around 95 minutes to go from flat to a 100%. Stay tuned for the pricing-structure of the smartphone and its availability, those details will be announced soon.