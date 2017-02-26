 
 

Huawei P10 And P10 Plus With Leica Selfies Announced

Posted: Feb 26 2017, 11:28am CST | by

 

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus have been announced today, the first day of an event where more is to come. Huawei’s official announcement of P10 and P10 Plus at MWC has provided tons of details about the new flagships of the company. Improved design, better display, more powerful chipset, and of course, the Leica Selfie setup was presented before the visitors, and well, the whole world.

Huawei P10:

Huawei P10’s design has been re-imagined with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the display and a metal back. The back-plate shines beautifully due to the hyper-diamond cut and its sandblasted finish. Huawei P10 also packs two antenna bands at its back. The smartphones beauty is augmented as a result of a long piece of glass which compliments the Leica setup.

The 1080p IPS display of Huawei P10 is packed into a 5.1-inch front panel, a bit smaller than Huawei P9. The 4 GB RAM module will be used efficiently by Mate 9’s “Kirin 960” chipset. As P9 was the model where the whole “color+monochrome” fusion was debuted, the more advanced Leica has grabbed a long-lasting applause in P10. P10’s camera setup at the back consists of a 12MP color camera with OIS and a 20MP monochrome.

Both the cameras have an f/2.2 lens. Among the new features of the smartphone is the Portrait mode in Huawei P10 which combines the Variable Aperture with Beautification processes. This new portrait mode is featured in cameras on both the sides. What’s more interesting is that the Leica-powered front camera will offer live previews of these new effects.

This feature is not provided in the dual camera though. Huawei P10’s new Home Button is now more than just a Home Button. Along with being a fingerprint scanner, taping the button will take you one navigation-point back, holding the button will take you to home, and swiping left or right will switch between active tasks. Mate 9 received a lot of praise for this feature. The Android Nougat-powered smartphone with Emotion UI 5.1 and a 3200mAh Li-ion battery will be rendered on-sale in March at a price tag of €649.

Huawei P10 Plus:

Official announcement of Huawei P10 Plus followed right after P10’s announcement. The premium edition of Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, packs a 5.5-inch IPS display with Quad HD resolution. The design cues of P10 Plus are more or less the same as Huawei P10’s. P10 Plus will have options for a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage combo and a 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage combo.

It stands pretty solid that the P10 duo does not require any more camera-features, thus, the P10 Plus offers same camera specifications as P10 did, hardware and software both. Huawei P10 has a support of maximum four MIMO 600 mbps LTE antennas for 4.5G. P10 Plus will be packing a considerably more powerful battery as compared to P10: 3750 mAh Li-ion. 4GB RAM edition of the model will cost you €699 while €799 will be the price tag of the 6GB Ram edition of the model.

Ahmed Humayun
