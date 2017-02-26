Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

Huawei’s second iteration to its successful series of smartwatches has now been officially announced, and in a total of three editions. Two Huawei’s own versions of the watch, one optimized for sports and one designed to look classy. The third edition is a result of Huawei’s collaboration with Porsche. Huawei Watch 2 Classic features a stainless steel body in Titanium Grey color theme and 22mm straps.

The bezel contains minute dimension markings which is a part of the new design. The two-button design for button control is also new. Huawei Watch 2 is IP68 certified (both of them) and contain some serious exercise tracking applications. Frame of the non-classic watch is made of plastic which makes the watch more impervious to frame-damage. The 20mm watch bands for the non-classic smartwatch are available in highly-visual colors.

Huawei made a promise that they will develop Watch 2 to make it a replacement for entire smartphones, and has surely lived-up to the promise. Huawei’s watch 2 is capable of forming VO2Max measurements at the end of an exercise session. (GPS and heartrate monitor are standard) A 2.3 GB internal storage allows users to store and listen to songs, while a 4G LTE-enabled version of the device will also allow streaming.

LTE-enabled version of the device offers VoLTE, noise cancelation, two mics, and two antennas. The watch will have a slot for an eSIM, while the smartwatch released in a few countries will have a slot for regular sim card. Both the versions of the watch has NFC along with Android Pay Support. The 420 mAh battery in the devices will also have to power Bluetooth and a 2.4 GHZ band Wi-Fi. €330 is what the smartwatch powered by Qualcomm SnapDragon 2100 is going to cost you. A Gorilla Glass protects the 1.2-inch AMOLED display screen with 390x390 pixel resolution.