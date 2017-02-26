Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

Bill Paxton, the actor best known for his work in movies like “Titanic”, “Aliens” and “Twister,” has died at age 61.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

His death was the result of complications from a surgery, according to a statement issued by a family representative on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.” The statement said.

Paxton, a Texas-based actor, started his career in 1970s playing minor roles in the movies. He went on to appear in many blockbusters with credits including “Apollo 13”, “Twister” and “Titanic.” His other notable movies include “Terminator,” “True Lies” and “Weird Science.”

Paxton also had an extensive career on television. He played a lead role in popular HBO series "Big Love" and received an Emmy nomination for his work on the History Channel miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys.”

Most recently, Paxton had taken on the leading role in CBS crime show "Training Day," a spin-off of a 2001 movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Training Day” had premiered earlier this month and only 4 episodes have been broadcast so far. According to reports, all 13 episodes from the show’s first-season have already been filmed, so it gives fans many new episodes with Bill Paxton in next few months.

The final film of Bill Paxton’s career is “The Circle,” which stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. The film is based on Dave Eggers’s novel and is scheduled to be released on April 2017.

Bill Paxton is survived by his wife and their two children.

He made this movie great--he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/rUcmmYME3h— Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017