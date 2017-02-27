 
 

Indoor Cats Have High Levels Of Toxic Chemicals

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 2:18am CST

 

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals
Getty Images
  • Brominated Flame Retardants found in Domesticated Felines
 

Scientists have found excessive amounts of chemicals in domesticated cats that are harmful for health.

A recent study from Stockholm University revealed that what had been thought to be the case was indeed true. Cats that were kept as pets had elevated levels of brominated flame retardants in their biological systems.

These chemicals had been absorbed from the dust in the homes where they were kept as pets. These felines are normally exposed to chemicals found in electronic equipment and furniture. These chemicals often convert into dust which in turn harms their health. 

This is the first time that such a link between house dust and feline health has been laid out in the open. An erstwhile study showed that brominated flame retardants were concentrated in the blood of the cats which thus suffered from hyperthyroidism.

This was seen in comparison to normal cats that didn’t suffer from any such symptoms. Yet now newer studies that have been conducted on normal cats show their levels of chemicals to be high as well. These were due to house dust.

Paired samples were taken of the cats. A great deal of information regarding the environment of the cats was gained by these paired samples. The cats also tended to spend more time within the home so they were exposed to house dust instead of the fresh air of the great outdoors.

This study provided some very deep insights since young children also tend to have a bad habit of putting everything into their mouths. This leads to exposure to these selfsame chemicals which have been found in cats.

The brominated flame retardants have been known to be the sort of stuff that disrupts the endocrine system. Exposure to these chemicals can lead to such diseases as hyperthyroidism later on in life.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

