 
 

GlocalMe Smartphone Is The First CloudSIM Mobile Device

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 5:32am CST | by , in News | MWC

 

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device
 

Smartphone is designed to give you local service at local rates wherever you are

uCloudlink has unveiled what it says is the first ever CloudSIM mobile device at MWC 2017. The smartphone using the device is called the GlocalMe Smartphone. The smartphone uses the CloudSIM tech uCloudlink offers and is designed to provide frequent travelers localized mobile internet access all around the globe.

uCloudlink has already offered similar service with its GlocalMe portable WiFi device using local 3G and 4G internet service. The new GlocalMe smartphone takes that localized internet access a step further by integrating it with a smartphone that connects to local networks in real time. The device works by sending a signal to a central cloud server that detects the best local network in real-time and connects the user to that network.

The tech allows the strongest local physical SIM option to be allocated to the GlocalMe smartphone via the cloud. By using the strongest local network the user is charged at affordable local rates rather than being charged for international roaming.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch screen of unknown resolution. Power comes from a massive 4850 mAh internal battery. The processor is a QC8956/76 and it is paired with 3GB of RAM. the rear camera is a 16MP unit and the front is a 5MP unit. Internal storage is 32GB. The company is targeting a price of $200 for the smartphone. The official launch will come in Q2 2017.

Mr. Tan, CMO at uCloudlink, commented on the launch: "Our portable Wi-Fi devices have already seen great success with enterprises and individual travellers. However, we wanted to offer more to our customer base. We are a solution-based company – our product line offers the best possible mobile internet access options and now we have been able to incorporate this into a smartphone too. We have created a completely revolutionary and practical device that offers the full mobile internet access package. The GlocalMe Smartphone will be the ultimate choice for our MNO and MVNO partners who seek global coverage and want perfect customer experiences. Our innovative technology allows us to present something truly unique that is also extremely beneficial to both businesses and the end user."

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

