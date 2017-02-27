 
 

Oscars Administration Apologize For La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 6:05am CST

 

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu
Getty Images
  • Oscars Administration to Delve Deep into How Movie Blunder could have Occurred

The administration of the Oscars is to delve deep into how such a glaring movie blunder could have occurred in the first place.

The main focus is on PricewaterhouseCoopers which has overseen the popularity rating scores for the Oscars ceremony since the past century or so. Did the envelopes get mixed up backstage?

This happens to be the worst mistake in quite some time. The accounting company responsible for counting the ballots for the Oscars has all fingers pointing towards it. A statement has been issued from the accounting firm to all those who were affected by this costly mistake. 

The wrong category envelope which was handed over to the presenters led to a serious issue. The firm’s administration has said that it regrets the blunder and will see to it that such an act never happens again.

It was said in the explanation that was offered for the glitch that the mistake was immediately corrected. An investigation into how such an act could have been possible is currently being carried out. The incompetent culprits responsible for this glaring mistake will be dealt with when the time comes.  

The cool-headedness with which the actors and actresses and Jimmy Kimmel handled this social blunder is something which needs to be appreciated. Had it not been for them, the situation could not have been saved from utter ruin and confusion.

In erstwhile times, the accounting firm sent two attache cases filled with the winners’ envelopes. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway however ended up with a switchover between the two envelopes and thus this blunder occurred.

Jimmy Kimmel blamed Steve Harvey for this mishap. He said that it was unfortunate indeed. However, he was only joking. Steve Harvey had given the winning crown to the wrong Miss Universe in 2015 live in front of so many people. A similar embarrassing act had happened on Oscars night. 

The producer of La La Land was ecstatic when the name of his movie was announced. When he finally realized that something wrong had taken place, he was rather peeved.

The Moonlight director spoke of how such things happen. That his movie won the best film award meant that sometimes diversity wins too over a dominating narrative.

Emma Stone who starred in La La Land spoke of how it didn’t matter that her movie didn’t win and that Moonlight won instead . She said that she loved Moonlight too. Such grace and cordiality is rare in individuals today.

