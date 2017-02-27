 
 

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks A 4K HDR Display

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 6:13am CST | by , in News | MWC

 

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display
 

Smartphone camera does the slowest slow motion in the business

Sony Mobile has rolled out a new smartphone at MWC 2017 called the Xperia XZ Premium. The smartphone is premium in many ways and one of the most noticeable premium aspects is the display. The 5.5-inch 4K resolution display has HDR tech and should make this smartphone one of the most popular devices out there for VR fans. The screen also has other Sony tech for better color and performance.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The camera is another big feature that Sony Mobile has integrated into the smartphone. The phone has a 19MP Motion Eye camera that support super slow motion at 960 frames per second. The camera has a 1/2.3" Exmor RS for mobile stacked sensor. It has predictive capture to start buffering images before you press the button. Other features include anti-distortion shutter and triple image sensing tech.

The processor is a Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB of RAM and the smartphone comes with 64GB of internal storage. There will be single SIM, dual SIM, and nano SIM versions of the smartphone offered. Sony Mobile also made the Xperia XZ Premium smartphone water, dust, and drop resistant. Charging is via a USB type-c port and the smartphone measures 156 x 77 x 7.9mm.

Games will appreciate the PS4 Remote Play capability and the smartphone has Xperia Actions built in to adjust settings automatically for optimum experience wherever you are. High-Resolution Audio is supported allowing you to hear all the detail in your music. Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

20 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

40 minutes ago

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

18 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

18 hours ago, 11:28am CST

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

7 minutes ago

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

21 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

2 hours ago

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

3 hours ago

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

7 hours ago

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crime as Adults

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crimes as Adults

15 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

19 hours ago, 10:28am CST

Mysterious Hairy Creature Washes up on Philippines Beach

Mysterious Hairy Creature Washes up on Philippines Beach

20 hours ago, 10:02am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

1 day ago, 5:31am CST

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

Scientists use Japanese Paper Cutting Art Kirigami to Create Complex Structures

1 day ago, 3:08pm CST

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

NASA’s Scientific Balloon Recovered a Year After Flying over Antarctica

1 day ago, 12:01pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




MWC

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

20 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

40 minutes ago

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

18 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

18 hours ago, 11:28am CST

More MWC Stories




Latest News

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

7 minutes ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

20 minutes ago

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

21 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook