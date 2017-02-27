Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Mobile has rolled out a new smartphone at MWC 2017 called the Xperia XZ Premium. The smartphone is premium in many ways and one of the most noticeable premium aspects is the display. The 5.5-inch 4K resolution display has HDR tech and should make this smartphone one of the most popular devices out there for VR fans. The screen also has other Sony tech for better color and performance.

The camera is another big feature that Sony Mobile has integrated into the smartphone. The phone has a 19MP Motion Eye camera that support super slow motion at 960 frames per second. The camera has a 1/2.3" Exmor RS for mobile stacked sensor. It has predictive capture to start buffering images before you press the button. Other features include anti-distortion shutter and triple image sensing tech.

The processor is a Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB of RAM and the smartphone comes with 64GB of internal storage. There will be single SIM, dual SIM, and nano SIM versions of the smartphone offered. Sony Mobile also made the Xperia XZ Premium smartphone water, dust, and drop resistant. Charging is via a USB type-c port and the smartphone measures 156 x 77 x 7.9mm.

Games will appreciate the PS4 Remote Play capability and the smartphone has Xperia Actions built in to adjust settings automatically for optimum experience wherever you are. High-Resolution Audio is supported allowing you to hear all the detail in your music. Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.