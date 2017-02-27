HTC Vive Tracker makes anything a VR peripheral for VR Gaming

Think about the motion controlled games you've played on game consoles like the Wii. There was always a big market for accessories to make those Wii controllers look like whatever the objects in the game you were playing were supposed to be. That meant a baseball bat accessory for baseball games and so on. HTC has just rolled out a new accessory that works with its Vive VR headset called the Vive Tracker.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The big thing that the Vive Tracker does for you is turn any object into a VR accessory. That means if you have a bat in the closet, you put the Vive Tracker on your real bat and then you have a VR bat controller for your game. The Vive Tracker will go on sale on March 27 for developers.

HTC says that it as 2,300 applications to purchase the first 1,000 Vive Trackers. The applications run the gamut from gaming to non-gaming uses in education, enterprise, training, health, and more. HTC says that a full 60% of the applications were from non-gaming or non-entertainment companies.

"Building an object that can be tracked alongside the Vive can be complex," said Joe Ludwig of Valve, in a statement. "But the Vive tracker makes tracking objects in VR so simple that anyone can do it. We’re thrilled that HTC has developed this product and we’re looking forward to seeing what people build."

General consumer availability of the Vive Tracker will come later in 2017. Island 359 dev CloudGate Studio is an early adopter of the Vive Tracker and is using it for full body awareness in the Island 359 action shooter.