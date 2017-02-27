 
 

HTC Vive Tracker Makes Anything A VR Peripheral For VR Gaming

Posted: Feb 27 2017, 6:39am CST | by , in News | MWC

 

HTC Vive Tracker makes anything a VR peripheral for VR Gaming
 

Vive Tracker goes on sale in late March for Developers

Think about the motion controlled games you've played on game consoles like the Wii. There was always a big market for accessories to make those Wii controllers look like whatever the objects in the game you were playing were supposed to be. That meant a baseball bat accessory for baseball games and so on. HTC has just rolled out a new accessory that works with its Vive VR headset called the Vive Tracker.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The big thing that the Vive Tracker does for you is turn any object into a VR accessory. That means if you have a bat in the closet, you put the Vive Tracker on your real bat and then you have a VR bat controller for your game. The Vive Tracker will go on sale on March 27 for developers.

HTC says that it as 2,300 applications to purchase the first 1,000 Vive Trackers. The applications run the gamut from gaming to non-gaming uses in education, enterprise, training, health, and more. HTC says that a full 60% of the applications were from non-gaming or non-entertainment companies.

"Building an object that can be tracked alongside the Vive can be complex," said Joe Ludwig of Valve, in a statement. "But the Vive tracker makes tracking objects in VR so simple that anyone can do it. We’re thrilled that HTC has developed this product and we’re looking forward to seeing what people build."

General consumer availability of the Vive Tracker will come later in 2017. Island 359 dev CloudGate Studio is an early adopter of the Vive Tracker and is using it for full body awareness in the Island 359 action shooter.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

15 minutes ago

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

28 minutes ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

48 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

1 hour ago

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

3 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

19 minutes ago

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

Oscars Administration Apologize for La La Land, Moonlight Snafu

35 minutes ago

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

Fasting Diet may Reverse Diabetes

49 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Instead of La La Land

2 hours ago

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

Indoor Cats Have High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

4 hours ago

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 after Complications from Surgery

8 hours ago

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crime as Adults

Sleepy Teens More Likely to Commit Crimes as Adults

15 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

Porsche design, Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Announced

18 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus with Leica Selfies announced

19 hours ago, 11:28am CST

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

LG G6 Announced at MWC 2017

20 hours ago, 10:28am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




MWC

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

15 minutes ago

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

28 minutes ago

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Promise Long Runtime and Metal construction for All

48 minutes ago

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

GlocalMe smartphone is the first CloudSIM mobile device

1 hour ago

More MWC Stories




Latest News

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

Mars is More Like Earth Than Moon

3 minutes ago

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

Lenovo Miix 320 Laptop runs Windows, Priced like a Chromebook

15 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor Academy Award

19 minutes ago

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rocks a 4K HDR Display

28 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook