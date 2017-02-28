 
 

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

The new Tag Heuer Smartwatch will be unveiled on March 14 in Switzerland.

Tag Heuer sent out invitations to the press for the unveiling of the Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android smartwatch. This time the luxury watch maker chose a location in Switzerland to unveil the brand's new smartwatch.

Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO & President of LVMH Watch Division will be of course on hand to present the new Tag Heuer Connected watch. Also in attendance will be representatives of Tag Heuer's technology partners. Joshua M. Walden, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New Technology Group at Intel Corp. and David Singleton, ‎VP Engineering for Android at Google have been confirmed to join Biver at the press-conference on March 14 at 12:30pm, Swiss local time.

The Tag Heuer Connected 2 event will take place in the Rütli meadow in the heart of Switzerland. Rütli in German means "Little meadow". Back in 1291, it was in this clearing, just above Lake Lucerne, that the representatives of the primitive cantons took the oath of Rütli to seal their alliance. Over time, the Rütli meadow has become a "national shrine". Here, on the 1st August every year, Switzerland celebrates an official national holiday. It was this deep-rooted connection to true Swiss values that Jean-Claude Biver wanted to highlight by gathering his partners from Silicon Valley and the world press here.

Tag Heuer landed a success with its first smartwatch. The Swiss luxury watch maker sold 56,000 Connected smartwatches since the launch in November of 2015. The Tag Heuer smartwatch starts at $1,500, but can cost up to $10k depending on the materials used. Tag Heuer's smartwatch generated at least $84 million in revenues for the company.

The new Tag Heuer Connected 2 with Android Wear 2.0 will launch in May and is set to become an even bigger seller for the watch maker.

Tag Heuer continues to not use Baselworld as launch pad for their smartwatch. Baselworld 2017 will kick off a week after the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 smartwatch. 

Baselworld 2017 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.

