Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

A new developer board has landed from Raspberry Pi that will give tinkerers a cheap and very small board with wireless connectivity to try out on their favorite projects. The board is called the Raspberry Pi Zero W and it looks almost just like the original Zero dev board. The big difference is that the Zero W has Bluetooth 4.0 and 2.4GHz WiFi integrated.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

The price for the Zero W is $10, which makes it twice as expensive as the original Zero at $5. The Zero W uses a BCM2835 single core chip clocked at 1GHz and the wireless connectivity comes from a Cypress wireless chip good for a max speed of 150Mbps, but expect typically speeds of 20-40 Mbps.

The Zero W is identical to the original Zero other than the wireless chip. It has 512MB of RAM, mini-HDMI, USB OTG, micro USB port, 40-pin header, composite and rest headers, and a CSI camera connector. That 40-pin header keeps size down by eliminating the pins you need to use it. You will have to solder pins on if you need them. Overall dimensions are 2.6" x 1.2" x 0.2"

Along with the Zero W comes a new chassis for building up projects using the board. That chassis has an undisclosed price, but is very small and comes with three interchangeable lids for allowing access to different projects.