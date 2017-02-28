 
 

SpaceX To Send Two People On A Private Trip Around The Moon In 2018

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 5:33am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

SpaceX will be sending people in its Dragon spacecraft on a private voyage to the moon and back next year .

SpaceX was consulted by two individuals who want to go on a trip to the moon and back. The deadline set for the journey is 2018. These people have paid a hefty sum for this future voyage.

"We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year. They have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission," said SpaceX in an official statement.

Just like previous Apollo astronauts, these people will be whisked off into space and have the desires and dreams of humanity behind them. Tests will also be conducted on them to gauge their health status and wellness score. 

As for the training, it will begin soon. There are other candidates that want to join this foray into space and they will be accommodated with the passage of time.

SpaceX further said that "other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow. Additional information will be released about the flight teams, contingent upon their approval and confirmation of the health and fitness test results."

Major credit goes to NASA for making all of this possible. The Falcon Heavy rocket will come in handy during the course of this mission.

It received special funds from SpaceX and thus became space-worthy. The Falcon Heavy rocket is a formidable and powerful spacecraft. Later on in 2017, the Crew Dragon will fly off to the ISS.   

The first such mission will be without any people on board. The next mission will have people on board though. Four missions to the ISS are expected to take place each year.

Besides this, the flying of private missions in tandem with NASA will benefit those space tourists who have a passion for leaving the planet to explore its satellite which happens to be the moon.

Everything is set and if all things proceed as per plan, the NASA-SpaceX program may be a success and become popular with earthlings who want a true taste of outer space.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

comments powered by


