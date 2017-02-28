 
 

Amazon Is Working On Improved Voice Tech For Alexa

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 5:39am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa
 

Voice ID would know who was talking to Alexa

Time has a new report that claims that Amazon is working on making the voice recognition tech used by Alexa and its line of voice speakers like the Echo better. Word is that the new tech is called Voice ID and that it would be able to tell the difference between the voices of users of the device. The information comes from sources who claim to be familiar with Amazon's plans.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The new feature would listen to a user's voice and then match the person to a previous voice print and verify the user's identity. With this new feature active a primary user of the Echo would be the only user able to access certain functions of the Alexa device. This feature could do things like only allow a parent to make a purchase using a credit card tied to the device.

Time reports that Amazon has been working on Voice ID, the name of the project internally, since 2015. As of last summer the feature was still on the product roadmap, but there is no guarantee that the feature will ever launch. One of the sources claimed that the feature was complete and just needed to be integrated into the Echo products.

Amazon and partners have been expanding the capability of Alexa with new skills that allow the device to control other objects. So far Alexa supports 10,000 skills. Amazon won't say how many Alexa devices it has sold, but Morgan Stanley estimated that 11 million units have been sold as of last December.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

5 minutes ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

17 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

46 minutes ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

19 minutes ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

1 hour ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

1 hour ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

5 hours ago

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

8 hours ago

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

15 hours ago, 3:05pm CST

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

17 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone

18 hours ago, 11:48am CST

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

19 hours ago, 11:34am CST

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

19 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

20 hours ago, 9:41am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

5 minutes ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

17 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

46 minutes ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

5 minutes ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

17 minutes ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

19 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

46 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook