Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Time has a new report that claims that Amazon is working on making the voice recognition tech used by Alexa and its line of voice speakers like the Echo better. Word is that the new tech is called Voice ID and that it would be able to tell the difference between the voices of users of the device. The information comes from sources who claim to be familiar with Amazon's plans.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The new feature would listen to a user's voice and then match the person to a previous voice print and verify the user's identity. With this new feature active a primary user of the Echo would be the only user able to access certain functions of the Alexa device. This feature could do things like only allow a parent to make a purchase using a credit card tied to the device.

Time reports that Amazon has been working on Voice ID, the name of the project internally, since 2015. As of last summer the feature was still on the product roadmap, but there is no guarantee that the feature will ever launch. One of the sources claimed that the feature was complete and just needed to be integrated into the Echo products.

Amazon and partners have been expanding the capability of Alexa with new skills that allow the device to control other objects. So far Alexa supports 10,000 skills. Amazon won't say how many Alexa devices it has sold, but Morgan Stanley estimated that 11 million units have been sold as of last December.