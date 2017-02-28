 
 

Leaked Galaxy S8 Image Appears To Show Reversible Buttons

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 6:22am CST

 

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons
 

Leaked video shows common Android button layout

If you have ever used a non-Samsung branded Android smartphone and then move to a Samsung device like the Galaxy S7, you have probably notice that the buttons are backwards. The back button of a Samsung device is typically on the right side of the smartphone leaving people unfamiliar with the layout hitting the wrong button constantly.

A new screenshot has leaked from China that originated from a video. The screenshot appears to show a Galaxy S8 smartphone that has the back button on the left side of the home button. That would be the traditional Android layout that most other smartphone makers follow.

The thought is that with the Galaxy S8 getting on-screen buttons that Samsung may be allowing the user to choose which side of the device they want that home button on. This is a good thing because it will allow those used to the backwards Samsung layouty to keep that layout and those migrating from other devices to keep the layout they like best.

So far the leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a 5.7-inch screen and a plus size version with a 6.2-inch screen will be offered. The chip inside will be either a Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos 8895 depending on your region. The Galaxy S8 is expected to debut on March 29.

