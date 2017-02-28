Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Normally when Boston Dynamics creates a robot we are talking about a bot with legs, be it four or two. The latest robot to come from the company is called Handle and some video of the bot has leaked. It has wheels on the bottom of two legs and is very creepy looking.

The robot is described as an "experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around." The robot balances atop two wheels and can control the movement in any direction by spinning. The bot can squat creepily and jump into the air as well.

It looks like a perfect killing machine. The bot is said to be more maneuverable than one with legs with a tradeoff being reduced operating capability on uneven ground. Word is that current owner Alphabet was looking to sell Boston Dynamics and that both Amazon and Toyota might be interested in buying.

Alphabet has stated before that it cannot fund projects that take ten years to come to fruition. It's unclear what Amazon or Toyota might want to do with Boston Dynamics' tech. Perhaps with the new wheeled robot, more bidders will be interested.