 
 

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 6:34am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks
 

Bot has two wheels and can jump

Normally when Boston Dynamics creates a robot we are talking about a bot with legs, be it four or two. The latest robot to come from the company is called Handle and some video of the bot has leaked. It has wheels on the bottom of two legs and is very creepy looking.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The robot is described as an "experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around." The robot balances atop two wheels and can control the movement in any direction by spinning. The bot can squat creepily and jump into the air as well.

It looks like a perfect killing machine. The bot is said to be more maneuverable than one with legs with a tradeoff being reduced operating capability on uneven ground. Word is that current owner Alphabet was looking to sell Boston Dynamics and that both Amazon and Toyota might be interested in buying.

Alphabet has stated before that it cannot fund projects that take ten years to come to fruition. It's unclear what Amazon or Toyota might want to do with Boston Dynamics' tech. Perhaps with the new wheeled robot, more bidders will be interested.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

11 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

40 minutes ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

55 minutes ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

14 minutes ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

1 hour ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

1 hour ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

5 hours ago

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

8 hours ago

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

15 hours ago, 3:05pm CST

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

Drug Overdose Deaths in US Continue to Rise: CDC

17 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone

This Silver Bullet Works With Your Own Stomach Acid to Send Health Data to Your Smartphone

18 hours ago, 11:48am CST

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

Watch a Giraffe Giving Birth in This Live Video

18 hours ago, 11:34am CST

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2017 Complete List of Winners

19 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Makes a Funny Yet Definitive Opening

20 hours ago, 9:41am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

11 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

40 minutes ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

55 minutes ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

11 minutes ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

14 minutes ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

40 minutes ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

55 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook