Posted: Feb 28 2017, 6:50am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer
  • The third trailer for Kong: Skull Island released
 

Fans Get to know the Skull Island better in Trailer 3 of Kong: Skull Island

March looms in with the promise of thrilling cinema and before its release date, Kong film franchise dropped the trailer 3 of the movie to give the fans one more look at what they can expect from the reimagining of this popular character and story.

The trailer features some new footage as well as some that we have seen in the prior trailers and TV spots. The trailer starts with hands adjusting helicopter controls parallel to camera recording controls.

We see an arsenal slipping off the helicopter off with the vibration of the rotors. A distant view of the island is seen with a swarm of helicopters flying to the mountainous island from the ship. We hear Tom Hiddleston’s voice and we see his character Captain James Conrad as he lists ways that they could die on an unchartered island; rain, heat, disease carrying flies and all the things that want to eat them alive.

As he lists them, we see all the conditions and creatures that he is listing and things start to get a little scary as he talks about predators including a giant stag emerging from the water and a ventral view of a large spider. John Goodman’s Bill Randa passes him cash saying that they will double his payment. Conrad asks for a bonus if the make it back which causes Corey Hawkins’ Houston Brooks why Conrad had said “if”.

We then see Brie Larson’s Mason Weaver setting her camera and taking pictures. We see the militant personnel on the helicopters dropping bombs on the island to clear their landings. Randa is filming the island when he captures the first sight of Kong and the pilot asks if it’s a monkey he’s seeing.

In the following scene, we catch glimpses of characters watching at Kong in horror before panic takes full grip and a fight between the helicopters’ crew and Kong take place where Kong shoves down majority of aircrafts to the ground. We hear John C.

Reilly’s Hank Marlow telling them that Kong is the god of the island and we see a giant hand imprint on a mountain. Mason says that they don’t belong there.

Marlow explains that the real devils are dwelling below them and he calls them skull crawlers. A witty bit about the nomenclature of the creatures follow. The skull crawlers are lizard like creatures with demented looking faces and as it turns out, they hunt humans and are far more dangerous.

In the following sequence, we see soldiers gearing up with weapons to fight the array of deadly creatures, speed chases away from the skull crawlers, a glimpse of the Native tribe of the island and moments in which Mason forms a connection with Mason which might ultimately lead Kong to defend them against the skull crawlers which we also see in the trailer.

The trailer definitely gives one goosebumps as it is thrilling, dangerous and also gives us reasons to root for Kong. It also depicts that Kong saves human lives which was pretty much also what Godzilla did in the 2014 re-imagining of the character.

The next Kong movie will put the giant ape face to face with the giant reptile and seeing Kong fight off skull crawlers gives us a preview of how that fight might look like.

