Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

De-extinction was the watchword earlier this month. The claims by a scientist that we could soon produce a woolly mammoth from the genetic code stuck in the fossil of this species of early elephant raised the excitement levels of many people. Yet the fact that the thought was intriguing didn’t make the scientists think for even a while whether they ought to do such a thing. The ethical dimensions of the matter are very poignant and go deep.

Now many of the science experts have had pause for thought and they have declared that it wouldn’t be a good idea. The problem lies in the heavy price that must be paid to bring back these species, put them back into circulation and then keep them comfortable on earth.

Conservation efforts will go to the dogs. While some scientists think de-extinction is not all that bad an idea, these other more cautious scientists think it would be a surefire way to hell on earth. The ethical implications are too monstrous to make this thought a reality.

Biodiversity does not enter the equation. While it will be increased thanks to de-extinction, it will also be a case of one too many species on the already populated earth. Then we come to the research on these species brought back from extinction.

This will most likely benefit our knowledge base yet there is the question of how by destroying so many animal species on the earth we are now repopulating it just so that we can have another go at it. This is a sick thing to do whichever angle you look at it from.

Scary scenarios of Jurassic Park emerge from the very word de-extinction. The process itself is more complex that just extracting a DNA sample from a fossil of the species.

Besides CRISPR gene editing technology, which will raise the embryos, entire groups of these animals will have to be moved into the wilderness where they will find it hard to adjust.

Also monitoring them will be intensive work. Where will all the funds for this experiment in flippancy come from? The politics surrounding the de-extinction debate is even more of a tangled mess.

Mankind’s pride will have a fall if such forays into trying to act more clever than we actually happen to be are continued indefinitely.

The findings of this research is published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.