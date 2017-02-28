 
 

Bringing Back Extinct Species Could Lead To Biodiversity Loss

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 7:23am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss
  • Bringing back Extinct Species would be a Catastrophic Move
 

Scientists are discussing the fact that bringing back extinct species would be a catastrophic move.

De-extinction was the watchword earlier this month. The claims by a scientist that we could soon produce a woolly mammoth from the genetic code stuck in the fossil of this species of early elephant raised the excitement levels of many people. Yet the fact that the thought was intriguing didn’t make the scientists think for even a while whether they ought to do such a thing. The ethical dimensions of the matter are very poignant and go deep.  

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Now many of the science experts have had pause for thought and they have declared that it wouldn’t be a good idea. The problem lies in the heavy price that must be paid to bring back these species, put them back into circulation and then keep them comfortable on earth.

Conservation efforts will go to the dogs. While some scientists think de-extinction is not all that bad an idea, these other more cautious scientists think it would be a surefire way to hell on earth. The ethical implications are too monstrous to make this thought a reality.  

Biodiversity does not enter the equation. While it will be increased thanks to de-extinction, it will also be a case of one too many species on the already populated earth. Then we come to the research on these species brought back from extinction.

This will most likely benefit our knowledge base yet there is the question of how by destroying so many animal species on the earth we are now repopulating it just so that we can have another go at it. This is a sick thing to do whichever angle you look at it from. 

Scary scenarios of Jurassic Park emerge from the very word de-extinction. The process itself is more complex that just extracting a DNA sample from a fossil of the species.

Besides CRISPR gene editing technology, which will raise the embryos, entire groups of these animals will have to be moved into the wilderness where they will find it hard to adjust.

Also monitoring them will be intensive work. Where will all the funds for this experiment in flippancy come from? The politics surrounding the de-extinction debate is even more of a tangled mess.

Mankind’s pride will have a fall if such forays into trying to act more clever than we actually happen to be are continued indefinitely. 

The findings of this research is published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

22 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

2 hours ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

2 hours ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

50 minutes ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

1 hour ago

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

1 hour ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

2 hours ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

2 hours ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

2 hours ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

2 hours ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

3 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

7 hours ago

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

NASA will Send a Spacecraft to the Sun in 2018

10 hours ago

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

17 hours ago, 3:05pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

22 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

2 hours ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

22 minutes ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

50 minutes ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

1 hour ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook