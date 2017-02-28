 
 

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold With Get Out Over The Weekend

Posted: Feb 28 2017

 

Blumhouse Production get their perfect scored horror movie in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut movie Get Out

The critics had already spoken and they were not wrong. It is a rare phenomenon for any movie to receive a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Films that score close to a hundred-perfect score are considered the best in cinema.

Most Oscar contenders are pleased to get their Rotten Tomato aggregate scores in the 90 to 100 scoring range and most people and producers are happy. The genre that has been slowly peaking in the 90 to 100 scoring range in the past few years has been the horror genre.

Not taken seriously by most avid moviegoers, the horror movies have emerged as more successful movies in recent years especially with the franchise, remakes and sequels trend emerging in moviemaking; more and more audience have been turning to the original ideas that are being presented in horror movies.

One other reason is that horror movies are tapping into social issues in satirical or symbolic form in recent years which appeal to the audience and the latest horror appeal that won the audience over is Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

The movie is a about an interracial couple played by Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, visiting her mysterious family estate where they soon figure out that everything is not what it seems and things take a terrible turn as they learn the sordid truth about the suburban inhabitant of the town.

The movie has been indicated as a reflection of racism that is peaking in the country and the movie received 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 132 reviews which is somewhat impossible.

The Rotten Tomatoes score as well as the reception of the movie by the initial audience has led the low budget movie to gross over $30 million over the three-day long box office weekend.

The movie was the directorial debut for Jordan Peele who is known largely for his comedic work in Key & Peele and also in his comedy movie Keanu last year.

It comes as a surprise that a comedic talent managed to pull out an incredible horror piece which he referred to as a modern, real life take on racism. Be sure to check out the movie.

