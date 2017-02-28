Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Dog owners often take their dogs as family members and now the research tells us that dogs have similar intelligence like humans. According to the research, dogs and 2 year kids show same social intelligence.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The research was done by Evan MacLean, director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Center at the University of Arizona, and published in the journal Animal Behavior. The research will help scientists understand the social behavior of humans.

The study involved dogs, 2 year toddlers and chimpanzees who were tested by batteries that are developed to measure different cognitions. Chimps were good in their physical environments, but were not good in communication skills. Dogs and children were similar in communication skills.

Scientists have done several studies on how humans are different from other species psychologically. It was found that during 9 months, humans get basic social communication skills that make them different from other species, said MacLean, assistant professor in the School of Anthropology in the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Several studies show that, social skills in humans are not present in chimps, but they are present in dogs. Scientists wanted to see if the similarity was a type of social intelligence.

Scientists say that the similarity is because both dogs and kids evolve under similar pressures called survival of the friendliest, means they are more cooperative socially.

Due to same evolutionary process, dogs and kids have same skills and that can help understand human evolution. The research would also help scientists understand certain disabilities in humans, like autism, that lacks social skills, said MacLean.

However dogs don’t share all types of intelligence, like the intelligence of reasoning is not present in dogs that humans have.

The research involved 552 dogs, including pets, assistance dogs in military and training, detection dogs, and studied them based on certain cognition tests with games like hiding the toys, and that dogs found through cues like pointing.

Same tests were done on 105 2 year old kids and they showed same result like dogs. But, 106 chimps involved in research were dissimilar to dogs and kids.