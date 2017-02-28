 
 

Dogs And Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 9:49am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Dogs and Toddlers Have Similar Social Intelligence
Getty Images
 

Toddlers and kids share similar social intelligence

Dog owners often take their dogs as family members and now the research tells us that dogs have similar intelligence like humans. According to the research, dogs and 2 year kids show same social intelligence.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The research was done by Evan MacLean, director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Center at the University of Arizona, and published in the journal Animal Behavior. The research will help scientists understand the social behavior of humans.

The study involved dogs, 2 year toddlers and chimpanzees who were tested by batteries that are developed to measure different cognitions. Chimps were good in their physical environments, but were not good in communication skills. Dogs and children were similar in communication skills.

Scientists have done several studies on how humans are different from other species psychologically. It was found that during 9 months, humans get basic social communication skills that make them different from other species, said MacLean, assistant professor in the School of Anthropology in the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Several studies show that, social skills in humans are not present in chimps, but they are present in dogs. Scientists wanted to see if the similarity was a type of social intelligence.

Scientists say that the similarity is because both dogs and kids evolve under similar pressures called survival of the friendliest, means they are more cooperative socially.

Due to same evolutionary process, dogs and kids have same skills and that can help understand human evolution. The research would also help scientists understand certain disabilities in humans, like autism, that lacks social skills, said MacLean.

However dogs don’t share all types of intelligence, like the intelligence of reasoning is not present in dogs that humans have.

The research involved 552 dogs, including pets, assistance dogs in military and training, detection dogs, and studied them based on certain cognition tests with games like hiding the toys, and that dogs found through cues like pointing.

Same tests were done on 105 2 year old kids and they showed same result like dogs. But, 106 chimps involved in research were dissimilar to dogs and kids.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

1 hour ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

2 hours ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

3 hours ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

3 hours ago

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

57 minutes ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

2 hours ago

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

Watch Kong: Skull Island Third Trailer

2 hours ago

Boston Dynamics&#039; Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

Boston Dynamics' Handle Wheeled Robot Leaks

3 hours ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

Leaked Galaxy S8 image Appears to Show reversible Buttons

3 hours ago

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

Connected kids toy CloudPets Leaks millions of voice messages

3 hours ago

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

Amazon is working on improved voice tech for Alexa

4 hours ago

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

SpaceX to Send Two People on a Private Trip Around the Moon in 2018

4 hours ago

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

Humans Cause Most US Wildfires

4 hours ago

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

Raspberry Pi Zero W Crams Wireless Connectivity into Cheap Dev Board

4 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Press Conference Invitations Sent Out

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

1 hour ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

2 hours ago

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

Astronomers Discover First Tatooine-Like Star System

3 hours ago

Half of the World&#039;s Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

Half of the World's Species could be Extinct by the End of the Century

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

David Ayer Hints a Dangerous Villain for Gotham City Sirens

57 minutes ago

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

Volcanic Hydrogen Improves Chances of Finding Habitable Exoplanets

1 hour ago

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

Blumhouse Production Hit Horror Gold with Get Out over the Weekend

2 hours ago

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

Bringing back Extinct Species Could Lead to Biodiversity Loss

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook