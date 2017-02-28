 
 

WHO Reveals 12 Superbugs That Pose Greatest Risk To Human Health

Posted: Feb 28 2017, 10:28am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Getty Images
 

WHO published a list of high, medium, and critical bacteria resistant to available antibiotics, and need new antibiotics

New list appeared by the WHO about priority pathogens, the antibiotic resistant. The list included 12 bacteria families, dangerous for human health. This is the first such list published by the WHO on 27 Feb 2017.

The list appeared through a bid that was arranged for research development in the area of new antibiotics. The WHO wants to study the increased global resistance to antimicrobial medicines.

The important bacteria highlighted in the list are gram-negative which are resistant to different antibiotics. The bacteria have built in qualities to find new methods to resist the treatment, passing along genetic material, allowing other bacteria to be drug resistant like them.

WHO consider it a new tool to ensure that R&D responds to this serious issue of public health, said Dr. Marie-PauleKieny, WHO's Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation.

He also said that the resistance of antibiotics has grown with time and doctors lack any treatment methods. Doctors are not hopeful that they will be able to develop new antibiotics fast.

WHO has divided the list in 3 parts according to the urgent action, and the list includes critical, high and medium categories. Due to critical type of bacteria, people have to get hospitalized and even patients need ventilators because bacteria are really dangerous, including Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas and various Enterobacteriaceae, Klebsiella, E. coli, Serratia, and Proteus.  Such bacteria can cause pneumonia and severe  bloodstream infections.

These bacteria are resistant to several antibiotics, like carbapenems and third generation cephalosporins which are considered the best in treating infections. The high and medium priority list includes bacteria that causegonorrhoea and food poisoning caused by salmonella.

A meeting will occur this week by G20 health experts in Berlin. Most effective antibiotics are required and joint action is required on urgent basis. G20 health experts will be attracted towards this serious issue to fight against resistance of antibiotics. WHO’s new list will help in developing new antibiotics.

The list is organized to draw government’s attention to develop new health policies that support basic and advanced R&D by funding agencies, and also by private sectors in new antibiotic development. However, R&D alone won’t be able to solve the issue, as prevention of infections is also important.

