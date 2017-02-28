Renault-Nissan Alliance to Develop Driverless EVs for Public and On-demand Transportation

The autonomous technology is in swing and developed by a number of companies. There are a number of companies that are currently working on making their autonomous technology on par with the governmental status. Along with that a number of companies are working on the autonomous technology on a bigger level such as to be used on public transport.

Renault-Nissan Alliance and Transdev has recently agrees to work on a new project. According to this project the companies will actually explore the development of mobility through autonomous system in the public system. The companies are trying to bring about a public transport system that will be able to cater the need of public transport through the autonomous mechanism. They will also work on demand transportation as well.

“As the mobility services landscape keeps evolving, we have a great opportunity to offer innovative, connected mobility solutions for the evolving needs of our customers, fully aligned with our vision of a zero-emission, zero-fatalities society,” said Ogi Redzic, Renault-Nissan Alliance senior vice president of Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services.

“Partnering with Transdev allows us to share our knowledge as leaders in electric vehicles, autonomous drive and connected-car technologies with one of the largest multi-modal mobility operators worldwide. Together we will develop an advanced driverless mobility system that will enhance existing public and on-demand transport systems.”

As the transport system is changing throughout the world, more and more companies are indulging in producing autonomous technology. This is the reason that Renault-Nissan will work on the concept as well. The companies are going to introduce a system through which the client will be able to book rides and develop a system through which the mobility operators will be able to monitor and operate the self-driving fleets.

These will be totally environment friendly vehicles that will have zero emission and zero fatalities status as well. The fleet will be made safe and secure for the passengers so that they will be able to trust it with closed eyes as well.

“The future of mobility will be P.A.C.E. – Personalized, Autonomous, Connected and Electric,” said Yann Leriche, chief performance officer at Transdev.

“As a worldwide leader in public transport and on-demand shared services, we are committed to pioneer in mobility to always offer our clients the best solutions for their journeys. Our partnership with Renault-Nissan will reinforce our innovation capabilities and accelerate our time-to-market by combining our strengths with those of a global car manufacturer that shares the same willingness to enhance daily mobility to the benefit of clients.”

Transdev is considered as the pioneer in autonomous industry. The company has deployed a number of pilot autonomous programs in a broader range. Their first commercial autonomous system started working on EDF’s campus in Civaux France.