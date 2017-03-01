 
 

Snap Looks Beyond Spectacles With Possible Drone In The Works

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 5:17am CST

 

Snap has made no comment on the drone

Snap is the parent company of the popular app Snapchat. Snap has a hardware product called Spectacles that look like sunglasses with camera lenses on each eye meant to make it easier to send photos and video to the Snapchat app. People who claim to be familiar with what Snap is working on say that the company is in the process of developing another hardware product.

This product is a drone according to three people who claim to be familiar with what's going on. There is no word on exactly what the drone might be like, but it's easy enough to imagine the drone being used for overhead photos and video to be streamed back to the Snapchat app.

Snap has made no official comment on the drone development and we have no indication of what features the drone might offer. Snap is known to work on projects that never go commercial or that turn into other products along the way. Snap is currently working on an IPO with a valuation of over $20 billion.

It remains to be seen if major investors will buy stock in Snap as the company hasn't turned a profit and some fear that Snap users may be less likely to use the app for the long term. Snap says that its average user opens the app at least 18 times per day and that over 2.5 billion messages and images are sent every day via the app.

