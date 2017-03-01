 
 

Subway Refutes Rumors That Its Chicken Strips Are Only 50 Percent Meat

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 7:15am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

  • Subway refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are a Form of Mystery Meat
 

The eatery known as Subway has refuted rumors to the effect that its chicken strips are actually a form of mystery meat. There had been viral reports of these chicken strips being made of soy.

The administration at Subway are angrily denying that there is any truth to the statement that its chicken strips contain something other than pure chicken meat. Apparently, lab tests have shown that these so-called chicken strips have less than half of their contents containing chicken DNA. 

The spokesperson for Subway has vehemently denied that what CBC Marketplace is saying about its chicken strips may be true. In fact, the administrative staff of Subway has dismissed these rumors as not only false but misleading.

Subway heads claim that their chicken is 100% white meat with all the herbs and spices added to it. Furthermore, they say that the chicken strips are soaked in a marinade and then conveyed to stores for storage.

Subway’s head honchos are serious about their bona fide reputation and want this claim taken back. They say that they do not know how such fake data may have been reached but that is exactly what it is: fake.  

The report regarding Subway’s chicken strips is patent nonsense, they say, and they want the claim retracted. While Subway heads did initially agree that a small portion of the chicken strips may have contained soy, now they have backtracked and are out to clear their name from the list of purveyors of mystery meat.

They have even said that one of their suppliers may be the culprit here. Only 1% soy product is added to the chicken strips to lend them a slight umami flavor. To say that 50% of the chicken strips are soy is a blatant lie.  

Subway prides itself on providing fresh, natural and authentic cuisine for its valued customers. It likes to keep its standards pretty high. An earlier diagnosis by another lab found that only 12% of most fast food hamburger meat was “meat”.

The rest was an odd miscellany of ingredients that were anything but “meat”. They included bone, cartilage and plant material. Even such a well-known fast food chain as McDonald’s was part of this suspicion regarding hamburger content.

Also its Chicken McNuggets were said to be composed of anything but “chicken”. Whether the lab tests are authentic or Subway and McDonald’s are being truthful remains a mystery in itself. Whatever the case may be, something fishy is definitely going on as regards our food supply. 

