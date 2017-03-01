Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

The Alien Covenant franchise took a huge leap of faith when they released a whole scene from the movie. Meant to serve as a prologue to the events of the movie, the fans watched the whole space team which was called the first assembled large group to go on the space adventure.

We saw some familiar faces including James Franco, Billy Crudup, Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. A few hints in the scene which was dubbed as the Last Supper continued to be featured in the trailer which was recently released.

The trailer starts with Waterston’s Daniels’ speech from the Last Supper scene in which she acknowledges that they had all sacrificed so much to be here. She notes that the expedition is made of couple and it is the largest mission and everyone on Earth appreciated their hardwork.

Meanwhile we see glimpses of the characters and the ship arriving at the new planet that they had embarked on to explore. The planet seems vegetated and also has an Earth like landscape including water.

She notes that they are courageous and making history. We see the crew going out on the planet and roaming around. One of the crew notices that the crop they are walking in is wheat.

He asks who would have thought that they could find Earth’s vegetation so far away. Daniels ask a more pressing question, who planted it. We see one of the crew stepping over some sporous structures which releases some spores and Daniels ask if they heard that.

When they ask what, she says nothing. There is no noise of birds or animals or anything else and it seems to make her nervous. They then come across the ship that we can only imagine is the one that the initial crew discovered in Prometheus.

It is overgrown by vegetation on the outside. As the crew explores the inside of the ship, they come across various mysteries like dog tags, slimy creature and abandoned ship.



The scene transitions into the Covenant ship where someone can be heard on the radio calling for help and Daniels inches forward with a gun tearfully. Someone asks what’s happening an in an abrupt second we see one of the crew’s woman being chased by something, Carmen Ejogo hauling off a sick looking Crudup and later holding a knife out inside the ship as something threatens to explode out of him.

Danny McBride tells Daniels to calm down and she shouts at him to not tell her to calm down. Daniels come across dead bodies of some scaly creatures. One of the crew is attacked by a lizard like creature, various scenes with the crew in different stages of turmoil are scene in which we also catch glimpses of the creatures. Daniels is seen sitting on the floor by a light as she says that all this was for starting a new life.

The scene is followed by a sequence in which the crew are seen fighting or being attacked by the creatures. Carmen’s character bangs on the door to let her out and a creature is seen progressing inside the Covenant ship.

In the post title scene, we see Daniels hanging on for dear life on a rope as the ship swerves out of control and she shoots at something. As we wonder what it is, Tennessee is stunned when he sees the xenomorphic creature as it bangs its head on the cockpit glass of the ship and it screeches at the end.

Talk about living dangerously. The suggestion in this matter is to catch up on your Alien franchise movies and also Prometheus so you would have a very clear idea about what to expect from this movie.

It is set to release on May 19th.