Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 12:06pm CST

 

The teaser for the Netflix bi budget war movie War Machine starring Brad Pitt released

Netflix is bringing out the big guns and we’re not joking because it just released the first teaser for its upcoming $60 million movie, War Machine. The movie is based on the story of General Glenn McMahon, general and NATO commander brought down by a magazine exposé.

Inspired by the best-seller The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings, War Machines focuses on General McMahon's roller-coaster ride in a mix of reality and parody. Brad Pitt is playing the role of General McMahon.

The teaser starts with a bag being unzipped to reveal the U.S. Army uniform inside. We see a meeting taking place in which an older official tells another man whom we can guess is Hastings that they hope that he is the man who will get the job done.

We then see someone fastening the belt on the uniform. One soldier says that he can’t tell the difference between the people and the enemy and we see Afghani people. The soldier says that they all look the same to him.

Shoes are seen being tied and a forces lineup answers first call before being loaded into the helicopter. A journalist asks the General that he is the leader of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan and he had only spoken to the President once in 70 days.

We see Tilda Swinton as a foreign reporter who tells the General that he must know that it’s a war he will never win. A soldier who is attending a phone call, puts his phone to his chest and asks the General if he could help him.

General McMahon played by Brad Pitt tells him to finish his phone call, the war can wait. A sequence of Pitt as the General in different scenes follow before the title shot.

The movie is set to release on May 26th.

