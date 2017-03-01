Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

The Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class is going to be an important addition from the company at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The company is working on the premium pick up and it is expected that it will arrive pretty soon in the market as well.

The study was first unveiled in Sweden last year. The study had revealed at that time that X-Class will be the one that will provide the hallmarks of stability, toughness and off-road capability which is expected from pick-up truck.

Thus Mercedes-Benz is going to be the first one that will have its cust0mer have an experience of a premium pick up by modify their needs to provide an on ton truck.

This will be a mid-sized pick up that will have a seating capacity of almost five people. The styling would be made in a way that will have the look of a lifestyle and urban family vehicle look as well.

Through this upcoming Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class pickup, the company is going to expand its line up to the fourth model series. It is a first time that a three pointed star bearing company is going to develop a premium and new line up of mid-sized pickups.

Lately Mercedes is looking to make sure that its line up gets all the famous kinds of vehicles which is the reason that they have been working on a number of models. Daimler AG has made a high investment in the domain too.

According to Chairman of the Board of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Dr. Dieter Zetsche, the company has closed a huge gaping hole in the lineup with the introduction of this pick up. It is expected that it will get the top of the line V6 diesel engine that will have a 4MATIC all-wheel drive. It will have a towing capacity of 3.5 tons approx.

Dr Dieter Zetsche said, "With the Mercedes-Benz pickup, we will close one of the last gaps in our portfolio. Our target: we want to offer customers vehicles matching their specific needs. The X-Class will set new standards in a growing segment."

"We will open up and change the segment of mid-size pickups – with the world's first true premium pickup for the modern urban lifestyle", says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"Our future X-Class will be a pickup that knows no compromise. Ladder-type frame, high-torque six-cylinder engine, and permanent all-wheel drive are compulsory for us. As an added value we bring safety, comfort, agility, and expressive design – in other words, everything that distinguishes vehicles bearing the Mercedes star. We will thus appeal to new customers who have not considered owning a pickup before."