Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

This year’s Geneva Motor Show will bear witness to the upcoming two new cars in the event. The Geneva Motor Show that will start from 7th march and will last till 19th March, 2017 will bear witness to a number of excellent cars and their unveilings.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The event will be the platform for revealing the fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 and the smart forfour crosstown edition as well. The cars will be customized according to the wish of the customers and will be open for ordering from 7th March.

The price will start from £26,750. The special model has been given a lot of extra attention in terms of paint job and exterior along with interior as well. It will have a silver paintwork that is entirely fantastic to look at. Other than that it will have a really cool looking soft top which will be red in color.

The sale of the cars will start from spring this year. Other than these, it will be provided with special detachable parts and under ride guard look along with side skirts.

These parts when joined to the car will bring about a sporty look in it as well. The crosstown edition on the other hand will be available in a number of color options and will be available for sale after July.

The fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 will have a 90bhp three cylinder turbo engine. It will sport an s-speed dual clutch transmission. Other than that it will have LED daytime running lights, H4 halogen headlamps.

A smart Media System with a multi touch display. It will have lockable glove compartment and center console as well. The seats will be heater and it will come with a 35 liter fuel tank.