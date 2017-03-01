 
 

Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 And Forfour Crosstown Edition To Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Mar 1 2017, 1:11pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 1 2017, 1:13pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
  • Smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 is arriving at the Geneva Motor Show

Gallery

7 images
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

The BRABUS edition is making its return with a limited edition model

This year’s Geneva Motor Show will bear witness to the upcoming two new cars in the event. The Geneva Motor Show that will start from 7th march and will last till 19th March, 2017 will bear witness to a number of excellent cars and their unveilings.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The event will be the platform for revealing the fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 and the smart forfour crosstown edition as well. The cars will be customized according to the wish of the customers and will be open for ordering from 7th March.

The price will start from £26,750. The special model has been given a lot of extra attention in terms of paint job and exterior along with interior as well. It will have a silver paintwork that is entirely fantastic to look at. Other than that it will have a really cool looking soft top which will be red in color.

The sale of the cars will start from spring this year. Other than these, it will be provided with special detachable parts and under ride guard look along with side skirts.

These parts when joined to the car will bring about a sporty look in it as well. The crosstown edition on the other hand will be available in a number of color options and will be available for sale after July.

The fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 will have a 90bhp three cylinder turbo engine. It will sport an s-speed dual clutch transmission. Other than that it will have LED daytime running lights, H4 halogen headlamps.

A smart Media System with a multi touch display. It will have lockable glove compartment and center console as well. The seats will be heater and it will come with a 35 liter fuel tank.

Gallery

7 images
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Smart Fortwo Cabrio BRABUS Edition #2 and Forfour Crosstown Edition to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

56 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

1 hour ago

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

6 minutes ago

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

1 hour ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

1 hour ago

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

2 hours ago

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

Sauropod Dinosaurs had Zigzagging Bones in Long Necks

2 hours ago

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

Frogs Night Vision is Superior Than Humans and all Other Animals

3 hours ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

4 hours ago

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

Alien: Covenant New Trailer is Here

4 hours ago

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

Did Seaweed Make Us Humans?

5 hours ago

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

How the Atmosphere and Oceans Formed?

6 hours ago

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

Subway Refutes Rumors that its Chicken Strips are Only 50 Percent Meat

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

56 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

Range Rover Velar First Pictures are Here

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

6 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

Tesla Model 3 Launch may be Delayed

56 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS Pickup Revealed Before Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Marco Polo HORIZON at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook