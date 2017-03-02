 
 

World's Oldest Fossils Found In Canada Provide Earliest Evidence Of Life On Earth

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 2:52am CST

 

Tubes from the NSB. a-Tubes associated with iron oxide band. b-Depth reconstruction of tubes with haematite filament (arrow). Inset, image of tubes at surface. c-Tube showing a twisted filament (red arrow) and walls (black arrow). d-Strongly deformed tubes. e-Depth reconstruction of tubes. f-Two tubes attached to terminal knob (arrows); lower image taken in false colour. g-h-Tubes from Løkken jaspers. g-Tube showing filament (red arrow) and walls (black arrow). h-Aligned tubes (green arrows).
The earliest proof of life on earth was found in the form of 3.77-billion-year-old fossils which have been unearthed in Canada.

Fossil evidence of small microscopic organisms that are at least 3770 million years old has been found by a team of researchers. This is proof regarding the oldest life forms on earth.

They consisted of small tubules and cilia that were excrescences on bacteria that thrived on iron. These were discovered sandwiched between quartz layers in Quebec, Canada. Many of the most ancient of rocks to be found on earth were found in this region. 

An iron bonanza beneath the sea that was also a hydro-thermal outlet allowed earth’s first life forms to survive in relative security and safety. The period in prehistory we are talking about is 3770 to 4300 million years ago.

Thus the theory that life evolved from sweltering seabed outlets has been proven to be correct. It was quite a quick efflorescence of life on earth after its formation. Sedimentary structures formed by small organisms have also been discovered by the scientists. 

Previously, the most ancient of micro-fossils were found in Australia. They were 3460 years old. Scientists thought at the beginning that they were not biological.

Yet with the passage of time this misconception was rectified. Similarly, the researchers had to go through the lengthy procedure of assurance whether the fossils found in Canada were life forms or had nothing whatsoever to do with life.

The tubules and cilia were composed of haematite. This is iron oxide or what in ordinary language is called rust. While the idea that these could have originated from non-life was entertained for awhile, it was dismissed after careful analysis.  

These haematite forms have the same traits as iron-oxidizing bacteria. The latter are found near vents that also have graphite and apatite not to mention carbonate in them.

These are a part of bones and teeth as well as fossils. Also tubules and cilia were found in nodules or concretions by the experts. Even rosettes and granules contained them.

These bacteria may be a result of putrid matter undergoing further decay. Life on earth probably came into being when both earth and Mars had water on them. The Martian surface may have had life forms teeming on it 4000 million years in the past. 

The study was published in the journal Nature

