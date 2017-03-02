NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

The Nintendo Switch launches tonight at midnight. The supply situation of the Nintendo NES (win a NES Classic now in our just launched giveaway) has not improved ahead of the launch of Nintendo's new flagship console.

The NES Classic offers on the reseller market on Amazon.com on Thursday, March 2 starting at $130 plus $3.99. Many offers are above $150 again, like it is the week before Christmas. Prices have been around $120 last week, or even as low as $99 three weeks ago. The NES supply has again completely dried up, driving up the prices on the secondary market.

Target and Walmart stores have not shown significant inventory in the past days. Consumers scored NES classic consoles through Amazon Prim Now and Amazon Spain. The last time the NES Classic was available online in the United States was on Feb. 23 on Amazon.com. Amazon Spain sold the 59.99 Euro NES Mini (EU) as recently as Wednesday.

NES Classic Availability by Store

NES Classic at Amazon.com

The NES Classic reseller prices keep on rising. The most offers for a NES Classic on the first page are over $150. The NES Classic offers on the reseller market on Amazon.com on Thursday, March 2 starting at $130 plus $3.99.

Three European Amazon stores sold the NES Classic with a delivery date of Feb. 27 on Tuesday. We did score one in Germany, that we will give away to our readers starting today. Enter the NES Classic Giveaway now!

The NES sold out at all three stores after a couple of hours. Keeping an eye on Amazon.es makes a lot of sense as well, as NES supply in the United States has dried up. American NES hunters scored a NES on Amazon Spain on Wednesday.

NES Classic at Target

The inventory indicator at BrickSeek for Target stays at a very low 1%. You can try to find a Target store near you with NES in stock on brickseek.com. Both Target and Walmart in stock indicators are way down. The indicator is just showing a trend and not an actual percentage of stores having stock. The dropping means that NES is less likely available at Target and Walmart stores today.

NES Classic at Walmart

The BrickSeek stock level indicator of NES Classic at Walmart stores is down at 2%. Finding a NES at a Walmart store is not likely. Try your luck and check the NES availability at Walmart stores in your Zip area on brickseek.

A pro tip is to the "View Barcode" feature next to the UPC code in BrickSeek in a Walmart store to have store associates scan it to check for inventory, in case BrickSeek shows stock for that particular store.

NES Classic at GameStop

The NES Classic was last in stock at GameStop online on Feb. 9. GameStop only offered the NES Classic as part of bundles starting at $79.99. Inventory lasted about 9 minutes.

NES Classic at Best Buy

The Nintendo NES Classic was on sale online at bestbuy.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Overall the $59.99 NES inventory lasted 40 minutes. This means that the consumer electronics giant must have received a big shipment.

NES Classic at ToysRUs Stores

No new updates. NES not in stock at ToysRUs stores and online shop. TRU is only selling NES accessories online.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games. A new hack even allows NES owners to run SNES games via an emulator.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

NES Classic Edition Accessories

Nyko MiniBoss Controller for NES Classic Edition

Pernos 2Pack 10ft 3M Extension Cable for Nintendo NES Classic Mini Edition Controller

Ortz 10ft Controller for NES Classic Mini [TURBO EDITION] Buttons

8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver

10ft Extend Link Extension Cable For Nintendo Mini NES Classic Edition

RDS Industries NES Classic Edition Carrying Case

Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Controller

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Find out how to get the Nintendo Shift on March 3.