 
 

5th Grader Suggests Tesla Fan-made Commercial Contest

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 5:33am CST

 

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest
 

Letter was mailed to Twitter CEO Elon musk and share with him via twitter

I think most of us can remember having to write letters for different things back in grade school. My school had us write to celebrities and then put any letters we received back into a book in the library. A 5th grader called Bria decided to write a letter during a class project to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the letter, which you can read in the original tweet from her father below, Bria tells Musk that she and her father have been talking about Tesla cars and watching some of the fan-made commercials that are on YouTube. Apparently Tesla fans make their own commercials since the EV maker doesn't advertise on its own.

Bria asked Musk if Tesla would run a contest to see which of its fans could make the best commercial. Bria suggested that Tesla give the winner of the contents a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg.

The letter doesn't read like something that most 5th graders would write leading many to suggest that Bria's father, an automotive writer, may have written the letter for her. He says that he helps her edit her work but it's all her. I don't see an official response from Musk yet, but I'd wager one will come. Musk likes twitter after all.

