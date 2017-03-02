Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

It's been long time since we had a new console launch to get excited about. Gamers who have in mind to purchase the Nintendo Switch game console will be glad to hear that Best Buy is ready for the launch. Best Buy wrote on its blog that the Nintendo Switch game console will arrive at over 600 stores at 12:01 AM Friday, March 3.

If you haven't pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch, Best Buy will have limited quantities of the console to purchase at the stores. The electronics retailer suggests that you get to your local Best Buy and line up early for your chance to get one of the Switch consoles.

Best Buy will pass out tickets to those standing in line and will only give out as many tickets as they have consoles available. There will only be one ticket given per customer. Anyone who buys the Nintendo Switch or related products at the launch event will be given a free The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild poster.

Best Buy isn't guaranteeing that all its locations will be open early for the Nintendo Switch launch. It says that stores not opening early will have the console on sale at normal opening hours on Friday. Best Buy is also reminding gamers that if you join the Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked, you can save 20% on new games even if you are pre-ordering.