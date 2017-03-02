 
 

Best Buy Says Nintendo Switch Lands At Over 600 Stores At 12:01 AM Friday

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 5:59am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday
 

Not all stores will open early

It's been long time since we had a new console launch to get excited about. Gamers who have in mind to purchase the Nintendo Switch game console will be glad to hear that Best Buy is ready for the launch. Best Buy wrote on its blog that the Nintendo Switch game console will arrive at over 600 stores at 12:01 AM Friday, March 3.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

If you haven't pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch, Best Buy will have limited quantities of the console to purchase at the stores. The electronics retailer suggests that you get to your local Best Buy and line up early for your chance to get one of the Switch consoles.

Best Buy will pass out tickets to those standing in line and will only give out as many tickets as they have consoles available. There will only be one ticket given per customer. Anyone who buys the Nintendo Switch or related products at the launch event will be given a free The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild poster.

Best Buy isn't guaranteeing that all its locations will be open early for the Nintendo Switch launch. It says that stores not opening early will have the console on sale at normal opening hours on Friday. Best Buy is also reminding gamers that if you join the Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked, you can save 20% on new games even if you are pre-ordering.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

47 minutes ago

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

1 hour ago

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

1 hour ago

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

1 hour ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

28 minutes ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

33 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

1 hour ago

Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

2 hours ago

World&#039;s Oldest Fossils Found in Canada Provide Earliest Evidence of Life on Earth

World's Oldest Fossils Found in Canada

4 hours ago

First Detailed Map of Dark Matter Revealed

First Detailed Map of Dark Matter Revealed

4 hours ago

Cognizant acquires Japanese IoT Firm Brilliant Service

Cognizant acquires Japanese IoT Firm Brilliant Service

5 hours ago

Immune Therapy for Colon Cancer Works for Mice

Immune Therapy for Colon Cancer Works for Mice

5 hours ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

Penguins were 5 Feet Tall 61 Million Years Ago

5 hours ago

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

16 hours ago, 2:09pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Business News

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

47 minutes ago

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

1 hour ago

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

1 hour ago

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

1 hour ago

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

28 minutes ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

33 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

47 minutes ago

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook