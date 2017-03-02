Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Netflix will be adding a lot of movies in the next few weeks, including a bunch of highly anticipated originals. March 2017 on Netflix promises to be one that is filled with "Blazing Saddles," "13 Reasons Why," and the "Friday After Next."
Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch
Some of the other notables including "Jurassic Park," "The Pick of Destiny," "This is Spinal Tap," and "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."
Netflix will also take away some favorites, including all of the favorite Jaws movies, the Justice Leagues, and a few other cult classics.
Make sure to watch all of your favorites before they leave or start a new favorite by bingeing on of the new shows - Who killed Wes, after all?
Available March 1
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
Available March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
Available March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
Available March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Available March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
Available March 9
Thithi (2015)
Available March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—Netflix Original
Burning Sands—Netflix Original
Love: Season 2—Netflix Original
One More Time: Season 1—Netflix Original
The Boss' Daughter (2016)
Available March 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Available March 14
Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—Netflix Original
Available March 15
Disney's The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
Available March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –Netflix Original
Coraline (2009)
Available March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—Netflix Original
Julie's Greenroom: Season 1—Netflix Original
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)
Pandora—Netflix Original
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—Netflix Original
Available March 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
Available March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
Available March 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
Available March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
Available March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—Netflix Original
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—Netflix Original
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—Netflix Original
Ingobernable: Season 1—Netflix Original
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—Netflix Original
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Available March 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Available March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Available March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
Available March 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—Netflix Original
Available March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
Available March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—Netflix Original
Bordertown: Season 1—Netflix Original
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4—Netflix Original
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—Netflix Original
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—Netflix Original
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—Netflix Original
Leaving March 1
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7
National Lampoon's Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3
Survivors: Series 1 - 2
Leaving March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
Leaving March 3
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
Leaving March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
Leaving March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
Leaving March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
Leaving March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
Leaving March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
Leaving March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
Leaving March 16
American Dreamz
Leaving March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
Leaving March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
Leaving March 27
Dragonwolf
Leaving March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
Leaving March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne