Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Netflix will be adding a lot of movies in the next few weeks, including a bunch of highly anticipated originals. March 2017 on Netflix promises to be one that is filled with "Blazing Saddles," "13 Reasons Why," and the "Friday After Next."

Some of the other notables including "Jurassic Park," "The Pick of Destiny," "This is Spinal Tap," and "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."

Netflix will also take away some favorites, including all of the favorite Jaws movies, the Justice Leagues, and a few other cult classics.

Make sure to watch all of your favorites before they leave or start a new favorite by bingeing on of the new shows - Who killed Wes, after all?

Available March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Available March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

Available March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

Available March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Available March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

Available March 9

Thithi (2015)

Available March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—Netflix Original

Burning Sands—Netflix Original

Love: Season 2—Netflix Original

One More Time: Season 1—Netflix Original

The Boss' Daughter (2016)

Available March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Available March 14

Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—Netflix Original

Available March 15

Disney's The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

Available March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1 –Netflix Original

Coraline (2009)

Available March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—Netflix Original

Julie's Greenroom: Season 1—Netflix Original

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)

Pandora—Netflix Original

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—Netflix Original

Available March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

Available March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

Available March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

Available March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

Available March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—Netflix Original

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—Netflix Original

Grace and Frankie: Season 3—Netflix Original

Ingobernable: Season 1—Netflix Original

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America—Netflix Original

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Available March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Available March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

Available March 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—Netflix Original

Available March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

Available March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1—Netflix Original

Bordertown: Season 1—Netflix Original

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4—Netflix Original

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back—Netflix Original

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery—Netflix Original

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—Netflix Original

Leaving March 1

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7

National Lampoon's Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3

Survivors: Series 1 - 2

Leaving March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

Leaving March 3

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

Leaving March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

Leaving March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

Leaving March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

Leaving March 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

Leaving March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving March 16

American Dreamz

Leaving March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

Leaving March 27

Dragonwolf

Leaving March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne