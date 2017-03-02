 
 

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 9:11am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer
  • Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why Trailer Released
 

The trailer for the Selena Gomez produced show on Netflix 13 Reasons Why releases official trailer

13 Reasons Why made major headlines when Selena Gomez promoted the show on her own Instagram. Selena revealed that she is serving as one of the producers of the series which is based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

A teaser was released in January and now as the release date of the show looms closer, Netflix released an official trailer of the show. The trailer starts with Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford playing the central characters, Clay and Hannah respectively.

The duo hangs out and it is shown that they are getting closer over the course of days where they meet on several occasions and end up at a dance, nearly kissing. Clay is heard saying that he is not going, not now and not ever.

We see a tearful Hannah with shorter hair saying why didn’t he say it to her when she was alive. Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mother tells someone that she and her husband, we see her with her husband played by Bryan d’Arcy James are seen grieving, never got a note.

Clay is seen cycling home and finds a package on the doorstep. He opens it to find a box full of numbered audio tapes. He plays the tape and Hannah’s voice is heard where she greets the listener and says that she is about to tell the story of her life and how it ended. Clay is seen standing in a graveyard. Hannah’s voice says if someone is listening to the tape, that person is one of the reasons why her life ended.

A sequence follows in which we see different students, all looking tensed, worried and suspicious. The sequence ends with Clay holding his tape player in shock, bleeding as he stumbles down on his knees.

In the next scene, he barges in the school hallway. Clay asks Alisha Boe’s Jessica if Hannah is telling the truth and she tells him to not believe everything Hannah says while we see her with another guy.

Brandon Flynn’s Justin puts the situation in perspective when he says that whatever Hannah thought she saw, she lied about it on those tapes. He adds that Hannah was a major drama queen who killed herself for attention. Clay tells Hannah’s mother that Hannah had secret to which she replies that those secrets killed her.

Hannah voice says that she would never know why they did what they did and we see the other students in different activities, she says that she cannot make them understand.

Justin says to Clay that he doesn’t know the whole story. Clay yells that what does he need to know? Justin is like the rest of them but he is not. He yells in the school hallway that everyone is so nice until they drive you to kill yourself and sooner or later, the truth will come out.

Diana Son and Brian Yorkey are co-showrunners on the series. The first season will air thirteen episodes on Netflix on March 31st.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

20 hours ago, 12:23pm CST

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

21 hours ago, 12:06pm CST

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

22 hours ago, 10:11am CST

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

7 minutes ago

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

20 minutes ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

32 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

37 minutes ago

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

40 minutes ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

1 hour ago

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

2 hours ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

2 hours ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5 Degrees F in 2015

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

2 hours ago

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Movie News

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast to Show Disney’s First Ever Exclusively Gay Moment

20 hours ago, 12:23pm CST

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

Brad Pitt’s Netflix Movie War Machine Teaser Released

21 hours ago, 12:06pm CST

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 New Trailer is Here

22 hours ago, 10:11am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

7 minutes ago

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

20 minutes ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

32 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

37 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook