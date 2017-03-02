Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

13 Reasons Why made major headlines when Selena Gomez promoted the show on her own Instagram. Selena revealed that she is serving as one of the producers of the series which is based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher.

A teaser was released in January and now as the release date of the show looms closer, Netflix released an official trailer of the show. The trailer starts with Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford playing the central characters, Clay and Hannah respectively.

The duo hangs out and it is shown that they are getting closer over the course of days where they meet on several occasions and end up at a dance, nearly kissing. Clay is heard saying that he is not going, not now and not ever.

We see a tearful Hannah with shorter hair saying why didn’t he say it to her when she was alive. Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mother tells someone that she and her husband, we see her with her husband played by Bryan d’Arcy James are seen grieving, never got a note.

Clay is seen cycling home and finds a package on the doorstep. He opens it to find a box full of numbered audio tapes. He plays the tape and Hannah’s voice is heard where she greets the listener and says that she is about to tell the story of her life and how it ended. Clay is seen standing in a graveyard. Hannah’s voice says if someone is listening to the tape, that person is one of the reasons why her life ended.

A sequence follows in which we see different students, all looking tensed, worried and suspicious. The sequence ends with Clay holding his tape player in shock, bleeding as he stumbles down on his knees.

In the next scene, he barges in the school hallway. Clay asks Alisha Boe’s Jessica if Hannah is telling the truth and she tells him to not believe everything Hannah says while we see her with another guy.

Brandon Flynn’s Justin puts the situation in perspective when he says that whatever Hannah thought she saw, she lied about it on those tapes. He adds that Hannah was a major drama queen who killed herself for attention. Clay tells Hannah’s mother that Hannah had secret to which she replies that those secrets killed her.

Hannah voice says that she would never know why they did what they did and we see the other students in different activities, she says that she cannot make them understand.

Justin says to Clay that he doesn’t know the whole story. Clay yells that what does he need to know? Justin is like the rest of them but he is not. He yells in the school hallway that everyone is so nice until they drive you to kill yourself and sooner or later, the truth will come out.

Diana Son and Brian Yorkey are co-showrunners on the series. The first season will air thirteen episodes on Netflix on March 31st.