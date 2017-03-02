Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

As reported earlier today, the Nintendo Switch we pre-ordered in December arrived a day early at our office in Germany. We don't have time to play with the new Nintendo cross over console and rather give it away for free to our readers. Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway to get a brand-new $299.99 Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con controllers.

We now have both Nintendo's most wanted gaming consoles in the house. I4U News readers have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch in the Nintendo Switch Giveaway and a Nintendo NES Classic in the Nintendo NES Classic Giveaway.

Both consoles are EU versions, but will work in the United States as well. The NES only needs a US USB power adapter and the US gamers can get a $29.99 US Nintendo Switch AC Adapter for the EU Switch console.

The Nintendo Switch is launching officially on Friday, March 3. Several retailers will be holding midnight launch events across the Nation for the Switch launch. This is the best chance to score a Nintendo Switch for customers who have not pre-ordered the well received new Nintendo flagship console.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch has been available for pre-order in the United States from January 12th. The pre-order inventory has sold out quickly and only some pre-order opportunities showed up in the past weeks.

Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop will hold midnight launch events tonight with in store availability of the Switch. Expect long lines as these launch events will be the best opportunities to get a Switch on launch day. We expect an extreme shortage comparable to the ongoing NES Classic shortage.

The first Nintendo Switch reviews are all very positive and pundits predict a bright future for the cross-over gaming console. The Nintendo Switch is expected to sell out on launch day and will be hard to find for weeks or even months after launch. Resellers are already preparing to snag up as many Switch consoles to resell them on eBay. Resellers have not yet settled on a profit margin as it is not clear yet how hard the Switch will be to find on launch day. The listings prices are all over the place, ranging from $400 to $1,000.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

Nintendo said to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March. The 2 million are for the global market. We believe the number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out will be very difficult for an extended time.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

“Nintendo Switch is a brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes,” said Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima. “We will introduce the world to new experiences made possible by the unique characteristics of the Nintendo Switch hardware and the Joy-Con.”

The Nintendo Switch comes in two versions:

$299.99 Nintendo Switch 32GB Grey Joy-Con

$299.99 Nintendo Switch 32GB Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con