Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

The new Nintendo Switch has launched. While select retailers host midnight launches at their stores, the Switch is also on sale now online. At midnight Eastern we have spotted the Switch on sale for $299 at walmart.com.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

Updates:

12:10am ET: The Nintendo Switch sale online at walmart.com lasted for 5 minutes. At this point it is not clear if Walmart will have more Switch inventory online on Friday.

We expect Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, ToysRUs and Target to release the Nintendo Switch online at midnight Pacific. Best Buy and Target have marked their Switch listings with coming soon.

GameStop is listing several Nintendo Switch bundles, that are likely to be available online starting early Friday morning.

Walmart is still stating the Switch offer as a pre-order, but its listed to arrive on Friday, March 3. The initial online pre-order of the Nintendo Switch has sold out and launch day is the best option to get a Switch in stores or online.

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

We expect the Switch to be sold out after Friday and go down a similar route as other successful Nintendo consoles before. The Wii was a hard to find console and the surprise NES Classic hit is still very hard to find, months after its release.

The Nintendo Switch is expected to sell out on launch day and will be hard to find for weeks or even months after launch. Resellers are already preparing to snag up as many Switch consoles to resell them on eBay. Resellers have not yet settled on a profit margin as it is not clear yet how hard the Switch will be to find on launch day. The listings prices are all over the place, ranging from $400 to $1,000.

We already received a Nintendo Switch on Thursday that we are giving away. Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway now to get a chance to win a free Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo said to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March. The 2 million are for the global market. We believe the number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out will be very difficult for an extended time.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There will be midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

To track online inventory, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Once the Switch is released, consumers can use BrickSeek to try to find a Switch in stock at Walmart Stores and Target Stores. The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000.

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822.

We will provide continues updates about the availability of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.