 
 

Nintendo Launches Switch And New Zelda Game

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 2:26am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game
First Nintendo Switch buyer at Nintendo's flagship store in New York. Credit: Nintendo
 

Today is s a huge day for Nintendo fans. The new Nintendo Switch console and the new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launch.

The wait is over. The Nintendo Switch is here. "Today’s launch of the Nintendo Switch video game system means that console-quality gaming is no longer tethered exclusively to the living room TV. Nintendo Switch lets people play their favorite games anytime, anywhere and with anyone," said Nintendo in a statement today.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The Nintendo Switch console is available today at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The Switch comes in two color options: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con controllers, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con controller.

We are giving away a free Nintendo Switch console that we received early on Thursday. Enter our Nintendo Switch Giveaway now. GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy hosted midnight launch events for the Switch.

Walmart and GameStop are also selling the Nintendo Switch online. Refer to the Nintendo Switch Shopping Guide to find out which stores offer the Switch online today. The online inventories of the Switch sell out very quickly. Several stores have though not yet started to sell the Switch online.

“Nintendo Switch makes it easy for anyone to enjoy their games in the living room and then quickly take them on the go,” said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. “This versatile system allows people to play in unexpected places. It’s the kind of twist in gaming that Nintendo is known for.”

Nintendo Switch comes with the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

Nintendo Switch connects to a TV at home and can instantly transform into an on-the-go handheld using its 6.2-inch high-definition screen. The screen includes capacitive multi-touch capabilities for compatible games. The left Joy-Con has a Capture Button that players can press to take instant screen shots of gameplay to share with friends on their social media pages. The right Joy-Con includes an NFC touchpoint for interaction with amiibo figures, as well as an IR Motion Camera that can approximate the distance, shape and motion of nearby objects in specially designed games. Both Joy-Con include motion controls and an advanced HD Rumble feature. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, sold separately at a suggested retail price of $69.99, includes all the same features (minus the IR Motion Camera) and comes in a more traditional form factor.

Today also marks the launch of the first epic Nintendo Switch game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which breaks new boundaries while honoring the origins of the acclaimed series. The game is available for both Nintendo Switch and Wii U at a suggested retail price of $59.99. New compatible amiibo launching today for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild include Link (Rider), Link (Archer), Zelda and a Bokoblin amiibo at a suggested retail price of $15.99 each. A massive new Guardian amiibo is also available at a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Also launching today is the face-to-face party game 1-2-Switch. From Wild West gunslinging to safecracking to competitive cow milking, the 28 games in 1-2-Switch make creative use of a broad variety of Nintendo Switch features, such as motion controls and HD Rumble. In a video game twist, the game asks players to stare at one another instead of at the TV, creating a fun atmosphere that will liven up any party. Third-party games such as Skylanders Imaginators from Activision Publishing Inc., Just Dance 2017 from Ubisoft and Super Bomberman R from Konami Digital Entertainment round out a launch-day lineup that has something for everyone.

But today is just the start. A steady supply of games will arrive for Nintendo Switch throughout the rest of the year. Other first-party Nintendo Switch games on the horizon include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April 28), ARMS (spring), Splatoon 2 (summer), Fire Emblem Warriors (fall), Super Mario Odyssey (the 2017 holiday season) and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (2017).

Nintendo eShop, Nintendo’s online storefront for downloadable games, is ready to go on Nintendo Switch. The shop is the destination for people who prefer the ease of downloading their games. Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2-Switch are available for purchase and download today. Additionally, for $19.99, people can purchase the Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! game, which is exclusive to Nintendo eShop. In this game, two players cut paper characters into new shapes to solve dynamic puzzles in a wonderfully creative and imaginative world. It is even possible for four players to solve puzzles as a team or compete against each other in various activities. Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! exemplifies the fun and ease of playing anywhere with anyone on Nintendo Switch.

Win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

49 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

13 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

22 hours ago, 5:03am CST

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 minutes ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

47 minutes ago

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

6 hours ago

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

10 hours ago, 5:14pm CST

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

16 hours ago, 10:36am CST

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

16 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

16 hours ago, 10:27am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

18 hours ago, 9:11am CST

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

18 hours ago, 9:03am CST

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

18 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

18 hours ago, 8:38am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Technology News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

49 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

13 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

22 hours ago, 5:03am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 minutes ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

47 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

49 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook