iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has published a research note recently that talks about the iPhone SE smartphone. According to Kuo, Apple won't refresh the iPhone SE in the first half of 2017. This is due to Apple wanting to maintain higher margins on high-end iPhone models according to Kuo.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The note also expects that total shipments of iPhones will decline in the first half of 2017 due to slow demand in China, reduced shipments off 4.7-inch iPhone's and the lacks of a refresh or the iPhone SE in the second quarter of 2017. Kuo expects that Apple will put pressure on its suppliers to cut prices for components to allow it to maintain margins on iPhone models. Price reductions aren't expected to kick in until November or December of 2017.

Kuo does note that he doesn't expect all suppliers to cut prices on iPhone components. Suppliers like Samsung making the chips for the iPhone have a better position to bargain with Apple over costs, Kuo thinks that Samsung might even raise prices. Kuo expects shipments of iPhone models in Q2 2017 to be in the 35 to 40 million units range.

While Kuo isn't expecting an update for the iPhone SE in the first half of 2017, that isn't stopping rumors about an imminent refresh from swirling. One source of those rumors is a report that has surfaced claiming that retailer Target has returned iPhone SE stock ahead of the March Appel event that is rumored.

Target returned iPhone SE unlocked 16GB and 64GB models in gold, silver, rose gold, and space gray colors. A pair of Sprint models were also returned. The return of the devices could have been linked to poor sales of the models, but the returns come right on the heels of the rumored March Apple event leading some to speculate Target might know of a new model coming.