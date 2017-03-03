Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Deadpool is a superhero movie we all secretly love. You might not admit it but you do and there is a sequel in play is the news that we all rejoiced for.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

We just can’t get enough of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool and other characters have also been confirmed including Dalpinder, Negasonic Teenage Warhead aka Sinead and Colossus.

What about the new characters?

The new movie will feature a new villain and nemesis in Cable. As we all know from the X-Men verse that Cable is a cyborg from the future and he is the son of Scott Summers and Jean Grey. He transports back to time from the future and he will be the one that Deadpool is going to face in the movie.

We are all excited about who will be playing the role of Cable because it is important to make the character work as Ed Skrein’s Ajax worked as the villain. Former director of the movie, Tim Miller wanted Friday Night Light’s Kyle Chandler to play the role.

Reynolds did not agree to the casting choice and Chandler was out. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld favored Russell Crowe to play Cable on Twitter a few days ago. Pierce Brosnan and Stephen Lang were rumored to be up for consideration for the role as well.

One other actor who is up for contention for playing the role is Stranger Things’ Sheriff Jim Hopper actor, David Harbour, according to The Wrap. Harbour has stolen the audience with his straightforward attitude, his sheer strength, his knocking people out attitude.

He also made an impact with his SAG awards speech when the show won for Best Series. Harbour has definitely got the physique and the style that will be suitable for Cable and we will have to see whether this amazing clobbering star will get his shot in the big movie.