 
 

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig As Ra’s Al Ghul In Gotham

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 1:03pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham
Credit: Getty Images
  • Gotham Casts Game of Thrones Alexander Siddig as Arch-villain R’as Al Ghul
 

Gotham gets its R’as Al Ghul in Alexander Siddig as he gets cast by FOX to play the titular nemesis for Bruce Wayne

Gotham has gained a lot of momentum for the show thanks to its villains. As much as the fans root for the good guys including James Gordon in his early career, young Bruce Wayne and a younger and authoritative Alfred Pennyworth; they cannot deny that the show has caught much of its drift with the villains.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Creating one amazing villain after another, the show’s entire second season was dedicated to the rise of the villains and till now we have seen the origin story of so many that we can’t wait to see how the show runners for Gotham will formulate the next villain.

This season has raised the bar even higher with the arrival of the Mad Hatter, the return of Jerome Valeska who is predicted to be the Joker in making while the Court of Owls lurk in the background.

The spring return of the show is set to see young Bruce Wayne search and find out more about the Court of Owls after they try to assassinate him. While the Court of Owls is a worthy nemesis from what we have seen till now but FOX has something more in store for us.

FOX has reportedly cast Alexander Siddig as R’as Al Ghul and the character is set to appear in the remaining season of Gotham.

R’as Al Ghulhas appeared in several filmed Bat-adventures, including Batman: The Animated Series, in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, where he was played by Liam Neeson, and on Arrow, the character has been brought to life by Matt Nable.

There will be a lot of comparison for Siddig to live up to. Siddig is an experienced actor as well. He played an important villainous role of Doran Martell in Game of Thrones recently and he also played Al-Rahim in Da Vinci’s Demons as Da Vinci’s guide The Turk who ultimately helps him find the Sons of Mithras and the Book of Leaves.

Gotham fans are just excited to see that R’as Al Ghul is heading to Gotham and how he will interact with the young Bruce Wayne.
Gotham will returns to Fox on Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

24 minutes ago

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

1 hour ago

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

1 hour ago

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

2 hours ago

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

44 minutes ago

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

1 hour ago

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

1 hour ago

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

2 hours ago

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

3 hours ago

China Rolls Out World&#039;s largest 5G Test Field

China Rolls Out World's largest 5G Test Field

3 hours ago

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

5 hours ago

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

24 minutes ago

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

1 hour ago

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

1 hour ago

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 minutes ago

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

24 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

44 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook