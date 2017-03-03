FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

Gotham has gained a lot of momentum for the show thanks to its villains. As much as the fans root for the good guys including James Gordon in his early career, young Bruce Wayne and a younger and authoritative Alfred Pennyworth; they cannot deny that the show has caught much of its drift with the villains.

Creating one amazing villain after another, the show’s entire second season was dedicated to the rise of the villains and till now we have seen the origin story of so many that we can’t wait to see how the show runners for Gotham will formulate the next villain.

This season has raised the bar even higher with the arrival of the Mad Hatter, the return of Jerome Valeska who is predicted to be the Joker in making while the Court of Owls lurk in the background.

The spring return of the show is set to see young Bruce Wayne search and find out more about the Court of Owls after they try to assassinate him. While the Court of Owls is a worthy nemesis from what we have seen till now but FOX has something more in store for us.

FOX has reportedly cast Alexander Siddig as R’as Al Ghul and the character is set to appear in the remaining season of Gotham.

R’as Al Ghulhas appeared in several filmed Bat-adventures, including Batman: The Animated Series, in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, where he was played by Liam Neeson, and on Arrow, the character has been brought to life by Matt Nable.

There will be a lot of comparison for Siddig to live up to. Siddig is an experienced actor as well. He played an important villainous role of Doran Martell in Game of Thrones recently and he also played Al-Rahim in Da Vinci’s Demons as Da Vinci’s guide The Turk who ultimately helps him find the Sons of Mithras and the Book of Leaves.

Gotham fans are just excited to see that R’as Al Ghul is heading to Gotham and how he will interact with the young Bruce Wayne.

Gotham will returns to Fox on Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m.