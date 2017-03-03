Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

The 87th Geneva Motor Show will start from 7th March 3, 2017 and will end on 19th March 3, 2017. These few days are going to be filled with a lot of excitement and buzz filled unveils of new cars along with updated models with a number of automakers. All the famous automakers are making sure that they get to showcase their best products in the show as it is regarded as one of the most famous international motor shows of the year.

Italdesign Automobili Speciali Concept

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The famous designer house of cars in Italy will be coming with a new concept this Geneva Motor Show 2017. The new Italdesign Automobili Speciali Concept will be making its debut in the show as well. The car’s name has not been announced yet but we know that it will be a good looking one with loads of updated tech.

The car will feature 5.2 liter V10 engine that will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds. Most of the body work will be done with the help of carbon fiber that will reduce the weight of car and will help in excellent acceleration.

It is being said that its price will be around £1 million and chances are that the price will go beyond one million. The production will start from end of year.

Italdesign cars Press Conference at the 87th Geneva Motor Show will be held on Tuesday, March 7th at 12.00pm GMT (1.00pm CET). You can watch it live on company's official YouTube channel or on its official Facebook page.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

The new Ferrari which will be Ferrari 812 Superfast is going make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 as well. This car is regarded as the one with most powerful engine with a monstrous 789bhp output. The engine will have a 530lb-ft torque with 6.5 liter natural aspirated V12 engine. It will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 2.9 seconds. Along with that it will have a top speed of 211mph.

This car will be one of the finest things offered by company and will feature Ferrari’s second generation of company’s virtual short wheelbase steering system. This allows the rear wheels to turn appropriately for entering a corner and for better kind of handling.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

The Geneva Motor Show 2017 will bear witness to the debut of a new Lamborghini as well. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is going to be a light weight but anespecially hardcore version of its Huracan supercar. The supercar is pretty active due to a number of aerodynamic features.

It will have a small flap in front of eh rear wing. It will help in reducing air pressure. Along with that it will have a multiplied rear diffuser too. The price hasn’t been announced yet however we are sure of the fact that it will be a limited numbers car.

Renault Alpine A110

Here comes the new Renault as well. The very much anticipated Renault Alpine A110 will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The company just revealed its first teaser images that give us a pretty good look for the exterior of the car. The car will be rivaling with Porsche 718 Cayman.

The name of the car has been derived from the 1960s iconic car of the same name. It was a rear engine car to be more precise. It is the reason that the new Renault Alpine A110 will have a number of designs that are taken from its iconic predecessor. It will have a 1.8 liter turbo charged engine that will be mounted in the middle.

Range Rover Velar

The new Range Rover Velar will be the part of Geneva Motor Show 2017 as well. The new Velar is going to be the exact epitome of a Range Rover’s pronounced body design with the addition of new looks that make it look like a beautiful SUV that is also luxurious in nature.

The name Velar has been taken from the prototype of the same name which was introduced in the 1970s. The teaser image shows that it has roofline similar to that of BMW X6 and Mercedes GLC.

It will be a perfect vehicle to off both off-road and on-road experience for the driver and passenger while providing them with highest technology in the cabin.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

The new roadster by Pagani has been teased just ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut. The hyperactive car will be made as a limited edition car and according to the company its 100 units are already being sold. The car is priced at £2.28 million.

It will have a super powerful 6.0 liter twin turbo V12 engine which is also found in ultra-exclusive BC of the same line up. The car will have a total output of 754bhp. It will feature a seven speed gearbox and electric features that will directly provide power to its rear wheels.

The car has been given a large chunk of carbon fiber in formulating its exterior making it a light weight vehicle with excellent acceleration. If we look in the interior, it is pretty luxuries too. The top can come off easily which is the reason that the interior has been made with carbon fiber and leather lines both inside the cabin.

Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift is going to make its appearance in the Geneva Motor Show as well. The recent spy shots of the car revealed that it has been given a facelift. It will be a limited edition car.

The new additions other than the front side redesigning include LED indicators which are now placed under headlights. It will have a 3.8 liter engine with six cylinder engine.

Porsche will be making the announcement of its new Turismo at Geneva Motor Show 2017. It will unveil it on March 7th at 9:15am CET (8:15am GMT) at Palexpo, hall 1 at stand 1050. The press conference will be live broadcasted as well. You can watch Live Stream of the Porsche press conference here.

McLaren P1 Inspired 650S replacement

McLaren has been working on a new replacement of its famous 650S as well. The car has been declared as one of the finest sports cars developed by its maker even before it has arrived in the market. Though the car has been seen a number of times in camouflage, it has even then, made its impact with a number of exciting features.

This new McLaren will have a 4.0 liter engine which will have the ability to go from 0-124mph in mere 7.8 seconds. It is also supposed to have top notch updated technology included in the cockpit too. We are looking forward to a really advanced infotainment system.

The McLaren Automotive Press Conference at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, during which the second-generation McLaren Super Series will be unveiled, is scheduled to commence at 2:15pm CET (1:15am GMT) on Tuesday, March 7.

A selection of high resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press.

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is going to be making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show as well. It is the convertible variant of the G-Class luxury 4x4. The jeep is supposed to have a 6.0 liter bi-turbo V12 bi-turbo engine which will be able to pump the output of 621 bhp. The styling has been inspired from G500 4x4. It will be a limited edition model which is the reason that we are looking towards a lineup of only 90 models in this variant.

Honda Civic Type R

The new Civic Type R is making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The car will be sold all over the world. The car is supposed to have 2.0 liter inline 4 paired engine. It will be paired with 6 speed manual transmission. The engine will have a horse power of 305bhp. it will be five door sporty looking hatch back. It will have a convertible fabric rear quarter roof which will be foldable. The cover is above the diamond stitched leather seats.

Press Conference Schedules

Here are the press conference schedules of a number of automakers at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

Italdesign cars Press Conference at the 87th Geneva Motor Show will be held on Tuesday, March 7th at 12.00pm GMT (1.00pm CET). You can watch it live on company's official YouTube channel or on its official Facebook page.

Porsche will be making the announcement of its new Turismo and will also unveil it on March 7th at 9:15 (CET) at Palexpo, hall 1 at stand 1050. The press conference will be live broadcasted as well.

McLaren will be making its Press conference at the 87th Geneva Motor Show in which the McLaren Super series will be showcased. It is scheduled for 14:15 CET on March 7th.

87th Geneva International Motor Show is going to kick start form 7th March and will bear witness to a number of new cars along with a plenty of concepts based on futuristic designing too. This show will end on 19 th March 2017.