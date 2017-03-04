New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

The new Porsche Panamera Sport Tourismo is going to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show this year. The company has made sure this time that in the form of Porsche Panamera, the customers will get to have the finest experience of sports car with luxury that leaves nothing for imagination. The Panamera which is an iconic car of Porsche is getting much better in this edition. The company has re-engineered and re designed this four door sedan that is actually a true futuristic car. The new Panamera is also supposed to create a great experience of having your hands on both sports edition car with luxurious abilities to provide to its owner.

The latest design

The car has been lowered in its stance as it is 20mm lower than its older models. The car has been given more pronounced shoulder and the roofline that is steeped as well. The car has been given a new kick of cockpit that has all the new technology that one can imagine to have. The car is laced with innovative technology solutions and have instruments that will actually increase its practicality for any kind of driver driving the car. The Porsche Advanced Cockpit is the highlight of this Porsche Panamera. The features won’t only help the driver but will be excellent to be used for the passengers too. It will have the ability to make sure that everyone is connected to the outer world.

The new and powerful engines

The new engines that have been introduced in the Porsche Panamera line up will be the highlight of the new model too. The new V6 and V8 twin turbo engines will provide enough boost to make this sports car go zoom in lesser time than anticipated. The second generation Panamera models have redesigned engineswhichmeans that the cars will have more efficient performance and will also have more fuel saving too. The emissions have been reduced significantly in these engines with the help of new European Driving Cycle that has been used in these engines. The cars will be provided with two new twin turbo gasoline engines which will use direct fuel injection. It will be used in Panamera Turbo and Panamera 4S. Both of these model are all wheel drive models and will have the latest eight speed Porsche dual clutch transmission. The Panamera Turbo will feature a 550bhp twin turbo V8 engine. While on the other hand the 4S will have a twin turbo V6 engine that will showcase 440bhp of horsepower.

The new controlling features

The Panamera will have a new chassis that provides the comfort of cruise control in the best possible way. Howeverthis cruise control will make sure that the driver gets the experience of the true sports car. It has gotten new features such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) system. It has also been given the new Porsche Torque Vextorng Plus (PTV Plus) and the active roll stabilization. The cars will be provided with 4D Chassis Control System that has the ability to analyses and synchronize all the chassis systems in a single place. Other than that new Panamera will feature rear axle steering. This technology has been adopted from 918 Spyder and 911 Turbo. If we look at the Braking performance then it can be seen that it has been improved as well to tackle the high speed of car.

Driver’s Assistance in 2017 Porsche Panamera

The new Porsche Panamera will have a high technology if we are talking about driving assistance. The car has been made really intelligent which is the reason that it has become really safe to be driven on the roads as well. The vehicles will feature standard and optional assistance systems. This will make driving really easy for the driver. The newest feature include the Night Vision Assistance which will work on the thermal imaging camera in order to detect people or animals. The cameras will be able to send signal to the sensors which will then produce the warning in the cockpit to look out ahead. It is one of the advanced options in the car assistance systems. The new Porsche InnoDrive is again a new feature that has been introduced. It has features such as adaptive cruise control. This will be based on navigation data and the signals from eth radar system and sensors erected in the car.

Fuel Efficiency to look for

The new V6 and V8 engines will offer a more powerful and more fuel efficient drive in terms of sports car. The engines have been given a new shape due to which they can be mounted lower than usual. The engine will also have shorter pathway between turbocharger and combustion chamber making the car engine more efficient than ever. It will also make sure that the fuel is saved for the better part. The car will come with Mode Switch with Sport Response Button. The mode switch was for the first time introduced in the Porsche Spyder 918. The button makes sure that the acceleration is attained in the best possible way.

The latest designing

The design has been tweaked as well. The car now has a look that resembles more to that of a sports car. It will have a dynamic roofline making it appear sportier than ever. The side windows have been restyled as well. The car will come in the option of 19 inches or 21 inches alloy wheels.

The car has been given three dimensional LED rear lights which are connected to a narrow strip. They are seen going underneath the rear spoiler that has been modified too. The wing is also seen split from the end which makes it extend further. The Porsche Panamera 4S will be available at a price of $99,900 while the Turbo variant will be available from $146,900.