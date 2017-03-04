 
 

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan To Make Its Global Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

  • The new INFINITI Q50 is arriving with innovative new technologies at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show
 

2017 Q50 is all about innovation and latest technology. The new Q50 is the first INFINITI vehicle to use ProPILOT which is a platform upon which all future INFINITI autonomous drive technologies will be based.

The new INFINITI Q50 is coming to town in a few days. The car has been given new technologies that will make sure that the driver gets to have best support and empowerment through the latest things.

It will be the first vehicle by automaker that will be using the facility of “ProPILOT”. It will help in making the driving experience really amazing for the driver. Another great thing about the engine is that it will be accompanied with the award winning engine by the company which is a 3.0 liter V6 twin engine.

The global model of the Sedan is already the bestselling model of the company which is the reason that it has been enhanced to keep it on top. The new INFINITI Q50 is off to use the ProPILOT which is based on the innovative autonomous technologies accessible to number of people.

The ProPILOT technology will feature a function that is Direct Adaptive Steering, it is a steer by wire system which provide the support the driver by providing a lot of options.

Other than that INFINITI Q50 will have the ability to have a powerful steering and acceleration all thanks to its excellent engine. The engine which is an award winning 3.0 liter V-6 twin turbo engine will be making it to the INFINITI Q50 as well.

It was listed in world’s top ten engines of the year 2017. So the customers are going to have an awesome experience while being on board.

The INFINITI Q50 is going to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show on 7th March 2017. The car will be displayed at the press conference of INFINIT at 8:15 am CET on March 7th, 2017.

